2022 ACM Awards: Walker Hayes' 'Fancy Like' Sparks Stadium Singalong

Walker Hayes turned the 2022 ACM awards, hosted Monday night (March 7) in Las Vegas, into a dance party while singing a career-reshaping hit.

Hayes entered through the crowd with an abbreviated performance of "AA" before starting a stadium sing-along with his ubiquitous 2021 smash "Fancy Like." By song's end, Hayes was sharing yet another crowning moment with Jordan Davis, Thomas Rhett and other country stars.

The TikTok hit turned Hayes into country music's feel-good story, earning him everything from Applebee's commercial exposure to a Grammy nomination.

The song celebrates the simple things in life, which includes quality time with family and an Oreo shake from Applebee's. Hayes sings, "Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night/ Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake/ Get some whipped cream on the top too/ Two straws, one check, girl, I got you."

"Fancy Like" earned Hayes Single of the Year, Song of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year (an award won by Parker McCollum) consideration.

Hayes' hit was inspired by his wife, Laney, who he married back in 2004. The couple share three boys and three girls: 15-year-old Lela, 13-year-old Chapel, 11-year-old Baylor, 9-year-old Beckett, 7-year-old Loxley and 5-year-old Everly.

"Fancy Like" was the lead single off Hayes' 2021 EP Country Stuff. The six-track set arrived in June 2021 and features collaborations with Lori McKenna, Carly Pearce and Jake Owen. Hayes later released a separate version of "Fancy Like" with Kesha.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) take place on Mon., March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show airs exclusively on Amazon Prime starting at 8 p.m. EST. Check Wide Open Country for full coverage before, during and after the broadcast.

