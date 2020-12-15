Kelly Clarkson Tells Garth Brooks 'The Dance' is Getting Her Through Her Divorce

During Garth Brooks' recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson explained why "The Dance" has helped her cope with her high-profile divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

"So I'm going through a divorce and there's been like a lot of books and people always give you stuff to help, especially when you have kids and stuff," Clarkson said on her Emmy-winning talk show (as quoted by People). "And there's so much shame and guilt, and everybody sends you stuff, and I was just kind of working through it."

"I couldn't quite nail down the feeling," she continued. "Like you don't want to crap on it, like, you don't want to say that [relationship] doesn't count or matter, but you don't know what to put in it because it didn't work out like you wanted. So, anyway, I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist and 'The Dance' came on. And I was like, 'No, that's the thing. That's it.'"

Circumstances caused the country music classic, written by Tony Arata and made immortal in 1990 by Brooks, to connect differently for Clarkson.

"I sang that song from childhood and it never hit me. [When] it hit me I was literally bawling. I was like, 'It's not so bad. It was worth it.' Because it is true," she added. "I think a lot of people who go through such a devastating [experience], there's a lot of grief with it, a lot of loss, and a lot of change, especially with kids."

It's been such a pick-me-up for Clarkson that the American Idol champion and Grammy award-winning superstar wrote her own song in the spirit of "The Dance."

"So, I literally, not like your song, like a rip-off, but I literally wrote this whole thing therapeutically for me, and it's actually on my next album," she said. "The whole come-around, the little tag part is like, 'Even though my heart is broken / It was worth the dance anyway.'"

Several outlets, including Rare, recently reported that Blackstock's seeking $436,000 per month from Clarkson in spousal support and child support for the couple's children: 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander. The 38-year-old singer recently was awarded primary custody of the two children.

