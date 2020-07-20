Garth Brooks' Net Worth: Sold Out Tours and Hit Records Have Made the Country Star a Bundle

Garth Brooks is one of the most successful recording artists of all time. In 2015, Brooks had the highest solo album sales in United States history, surpassing even Elvis Presley himself. The country music star has a whopping eight studio albums that have achieved diamond status with the RIAA and he's a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With all that incredible success and decades of experience under his belt, what is Garth Brooks' net worth?

Garth Brooks' Net Worth

Troyal Garth Brooks was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and his mother, Colleen McElroy Carroll, was actually a country singer as well. Though he grew up in a home that encouraged him to sing and learn to play musical instruments, such as the guitar and banjo, Brooks was a jock in high school and earned himself a track scholarship to Oklahoma State University. He didn't actually pursue a professional singing career until after he graduated with his marketing degree in 1984.

Though he initially started performing at bars around his home state, Brooks and his first wife, Sandy Mahl, moved to Nashville so he could pursue a music career. And he definitely hit the ground running. Brooks' self-titled debut album made it to No. 2 on the charts and his second album, No Fences, spent a whopping 23 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. His first single, "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" was a top 10 country song on the Billboard chart. With such an impressive debut into the music world, it should come as no surprise that Garth Brooks is worth around $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Over the years, Brooks has won 22 Academy of Country Music Awards, 2 Grammy Awards (out of 13 nominations), and was even honored with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The country sensation has had numerous massive hits, including "If Tomorrow Never Comes," "The Dance," "The Thunder Rolls," "Unanswered Prayers" and of course "Friends in Low Places."

Sales for Brooks' albums continue to soar. Ropin' the Wind was certified 14 x platinum, while 1995's Fresh Horses was certified 8 x platinum. And Brooks isn't afraid to reinvent himself and take creative risks. He even released a notorious rock album under an alter ego named "Chris Gaines" in 1999.

The country music superstar shows no signs of slowing down. He released Man Against Machine in 2014 and Gunslinger in 2015. He's currently prepping a new album titled Fun.

Brooks has also become an incredibly popular live performer and regularly embarks on concert tours, including a massive world tour in 2015. He launched his wildly popular Stadium Tour in 2019.

As for his personal life, Brooks and his first wife Sandy Mahl divorced in 2001. He found love again with fellow entertainer and country artist, Trisha Yearwood. The happy couple has been happily married since 2005 and shares Brooks' children from his first marriage: Taylor Mayne Pearl, August Anna and Allie Colleen Brooks.

