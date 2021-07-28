Garth Brooks just added a Seattle tour stop to his Stadium Tour's growing itinerary. He'll play Lumen Field for the first time ever on Sept. 4. It's his only tour stop announced so far in Washington State or the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. PST. Each seat in the in-the-round style layout will cost $94.95, including taxes and fees, with a limit of eight tickets per purchase.

The announcement follows the addition of a Nashville date at Nissan Stadium (July 31) which sold out in just 75 minutes as well as a gigs at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 2 and near Boston on Oct. 9 at the home of the New England Patriots.

Brooks first announced his three-year Stadium Tour back in Oct. 2018.

"I wanted to call it the big-ass stadium tour, but they voted me down on that one," Brooks joked at a 2018 press conference. "It was going to be a college tour, but because of the cities -- how they worked out -- there are going to be some professional stadiums in there as well."

The opening date on the tour was on March 9, 2019 in St. Louis at The Dome at America's Center. Twelve more dates followed in 2019, highlighted by a two-night stand at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (May 3-4).

Things didn't go according to plan in 2020, with Brooks playing just one stadium stop-- a Feb. 22 date at Ford Field in Detroit--before the COVID-19 pandemic halted widespread touring.

Brooks' show hits the road again on July 10, 2021 at Allegiance Stadium in Las Vegas and will play a growing list of additional dates, from Salt Lake City to Charlotte.

The country superstar said that in planning the tour, it was important to make each show a unique experience.

"This one is going to be so special, so rare, so far apart," Brooks said. "Very individual. Very unique."

He added that his goal will be to "turn the arena into a honky tonk," making each show an incredible experience for everyone in attendance.

Brooks said he wants to encourage fans to treat the shows as a "game day" and show up to the concert wearing team colors.

Stadium Tour Dates

July 10- Allegiant Stadium- Las Vegas, Nevada

July 17- Rice-Eccles Stadium- Salt Lake City, Utah

July 31 - Nissan Stadium-Nashville, Tennessee

Aug. 7- Arrowhead Stadium- Kansas City, Missouri

Aug. 14- Memorial Stadium- Lincoln, Nebraska

Sept. 4- Lumen Field- Seattle, Washington

Sept. 18- Paul Brown Stadium- Cincinnati, Ohio

Sept. 25- Bank of America Stadium- Charlotte, North Carolina

Oct. 2- M&T Bank Stadium- Baltimore, Maryland

Oct. 9- Gillette Stadium- Foxborough, Massachusetts

