The 20 Best Rascal Flatts Songs

Rascal Flatts have been an institution in country music for the past 20 years. Their songs are so special, they have stood the test of time as popular choices for weddings, graduations, and more. Generations have grown up on their music and just hearing their lyrics can instantaneously transport you to another time.

Gary LeVox, his second cousin Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney first came together in Nashville all the way back in 1997. DeMarcus was originally a Christian singer performing in the band East to West. A few years later he invited LeVox to move to Nashville from Ohio to help him produce an album. The cousins were working in a nightclub in Printer's Alley one night when their guitarist didn't show up. DeMarcus had met Rooney while working for Chely Wright's band, so he invited him to join them. As the story goes, it was an instantaneous connection and Rascal Flatts was born shortly after.

A three-song demo got the group signed by Lyric Street, and one of those songs ended up being their debut single, "Prayin' for Daylight," which reached number three on the Billboard country chart. Pretty impressive for a musical debut. Their successful self-titled debut album earned them an ACM Award for Top New Vocal Duo Or Group.

From 2000 to 2017, Rascal Flatts released studio albums -- Rascal Flatts (2000), Melt (2002), Feels Like Today (2004), Me and My Gang (2006), Still Feels Good (2007), Unstoppable (2009), Nothing Like This (2010), Changed (2012), Rewind (2014), The Greatest Gift of All (2016), Back to Us (2017).

The trio has achieved 14 number one hits across their 25 singles, a Grammy Award in 2006 for writing their signature song, "Bless the Broken Road," and two CMT Music Awards for Group/Duo of the Year.

Lead vocalist Gary LeVox has such a unique voice (hitting notes other musicians could only dream of) and paired with the signature twang of the banjo, gives Rascal Flatts an incredible sound that is incomparable. They have been an epic force in the music world and their Farewell Tour really is the end of an era.

In honor of their incredible 20-year career, here are our 20 favorite Rascal Flatts songs of all time.

20. "Love You Out Loud"

Written by Brett James and Lonnie Wilson, "Love You Out Loud" hit the top 5 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in 2003.

19. "Feels Like Today"

Released in 2004, "Feels Like Today" is the title track to the band's third studio album.

18. "Fast Cars and Freedom"

Another cut from Feels Like Today, "Fast Cars and Freedom" was co-written by Gary LeVox and hit No. 1 on the country charts in 2005.

17. "Mayberry"

This ode to simpler times and the setting of The Andy Griffith Show was the final single to Rascal Flatt's 2002 album Melt.

16. "I Melt"

This steamy love song was the third single from the band's 2002 album Melt. In 2003, the song's video became the first video on CMT to feature nudity.

15. "Life Is a Highway"

The band covered this Tom Cochrane tune (also recorded by Chris LeDoux and Jerry Jeff Walker) for the 2006 soundtrack to the animated movie Cars.

14. "Rewind"

This 2014 song was the first release from the band's album of the same name.

13. "Yours If You Want It"

Written by Andrew Dorff and Jonathan Singleton, the upbeat love song "Yours if You Want It" was the first single from the band's 10th studio album Back to Us.

12. "Take Me There"

"Take Me There," co-written by Kenny Chesney, was the first single from 2007's Still Feels Good.

11. "Back To Us"

Released as a stand-alone single in 2018, this feel-good ode to the simple joys of a relationship was co-written by Shay Mooney of Dan+Shay.

10. "I Like the Sound of That"

The final single from the band's 2014 album Rewind, "I Like the Sound of That" was yet another No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart for the band.

9. "I'm Movin' On"

One of the band's earliest hits, to 5 hit "I'm Movin' On" was included on the group's self-titled debut album.

8. "Here Comes Goodbye"

This ballad from Unstoppable earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal.

7. "Summer Nights"

Co-written by Gary LeVox, Brett James and busbee , this 2009 hit is an ode to warm summer nights with friends.

6. "I Won't Let Go"

Written by Jason Sellers and Stephen Robson, the powerful ballad "I Won't Let Go" was another top 5 hit for the band.

5. "Prayin' For Daylight"

Rascal Flatt's debut single "Prayin' For Daylight," a deceptively upbeat tune about a heartbroken man, helped put the band on the map.

4. "These Days"

This song about a man running into a former flame was the group's first ever No. 1 hit.

3. "My Wish"

This No. 1 hit is a heartfelt wish that a loved one lives a happy life and one of the group's signature songs.

2. "What Hurts The Most"

Originally recorded by Mark Wills, "What Hurts the Most" earned Rascal Flatt's Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

1. "Bless The Broken Road"

Written by Marcus Hummon, Bobby Boyd and Jeff Hanna in 1994, it took about 10 years for "Bless the Broken Road" to reach Rascal Flatts. However, despite being recorded by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and others, the grounded love song about the heartbreaks along the road to finding your soul mate is Rascal Flatts' most iconic recording.

