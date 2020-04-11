Brad Paisley has long been on everyone's country playlist with hits like "She's Everything" and "When I Get Where I'm Going." Fans of his witty banter with longtime CMA Awards co-host Carrie Underwood should look no further than the 2011 duet "Remind Me."

The third single off Paisley's This is Country Music teams two Nashville superstars and Opry members for an underrated No. 1 hit and an award-winning music video.

The duet establishes Paisley and Underwood as musical partners on par with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, and others able to partake in heartbreaking musical conversation.

Paisley co-wrote the country song with Chris DuBois and Kelley Lovelace. The co-writers later won a lawsuit filed by songwriter Amy Bowen (known professionally as Lizza Connor). Bowen filed a copyright claim over the song's similarities to her own composition titled "Remind Me." Taste of Country reported that the lawsuit originally moved forward in 2013 when Judge Aleta Trauger denied Paisley's request for a dismissal. But ultimately it was decided that the phrases "Remind me" and "Baby, remind me" were the only similarities.

In true Paisley and Underwood form, the duo poked fun at the lawsuit in the 2014 song "High Life."

"Remind Me" Lyrics

We didn't care if people stared

We'd make out in a crowd somewhere

Somebody'd tell us to get a room

It's hard to believe that was me and you

Now we keep saying that we're okay

But I don't want to settle for good not great

I miss the way that it felt back then I wanna feel that way again

[Brad:] Been so long that you'd forget the way I used to kiss your neck

[Carrie:] Remind me, remind me

[Brad:] So on fire so in love. Way back when we couldn't get enough

[Carrie:] Remind me, remind me

[Carrie:]

Remember the airport dropping me off

We were kissing goodbye and we couldn't stop

[Brad:] I felt bad cause you missed your flight

[Carrie and Brad:] But that meant we had one more night

[Carrie:]

Do you remember how it used to be

We'd turn out the lights and we didn't just sleep

[Brad:] Remind me, baby, remind me

[Carrie:]

Oh, so on fire so in love

That look in your eyes that I miss so much

[Brad:] Remind me, baby, remind me

[Brad:] I wanna feel that way

[Carrie:] Yeah, I wanna hold you close

[Brad and Carrie]

Oh, if you still love me

Don't just assume I know

[Carrie:] Baby, remind me, remind me

[Carrie:] Do you remember the way it felt?

[Brad:] You mean back when we couldn't control ourselves

[Carrie:] Remind me

[Brad:] Yeah, remind me

[Carrie:]

All those things that you used to do

That made me fall in love with you

Remind me, oh, baby, remind me

[Brad:]

Yeah, you'd wake up in my old t-shirt

All those mornings I was late for work

Remind me

[Brad and Carrie] Oh, baby, remind me

[Carrie:] Oh, baby, remind me, baby, remind me

[Brad:] Yeah, you'd wake up in my old t-shirt

[Carrie:] Remind me, yeah, oh

[Brad:] Baby, remind me

