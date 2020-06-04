Darius Rucker Shares New Country Song By His Daughter Dani

Darius Rucker isn't the only member of his family with serious vocal talent. The country star recently shared a song by his daughter, 19-year-old Dani, called "I Don't Love You Like That." The classic country tune, written by Liz Rose and Stephanie Chapman, showcases Dani's stunning vocals. The song was produced by Darius Rucker, who also joins in on vocals.

In a post on Instagram, Rucker explained that the song came together during quarantine while Dani was home from college.

"Making the best of these stay at home orders and family time I decided to play around with my garage band and put on my producer hat," Rucker wrote on Instagram. "With my daughter @dani_rucker back home from college, she joined on lead vocals. Thanks @lee.j.turner and @jeffmarinodrums my co-producers and the Carolina Grey Boys."

Listen to "I Don't Love You Like That" below.

Rucker's wife also shared how proud she was of her husband and daughter's collaboration.

"So proud of this collaboration," Beth Rucker wrote. "During quarantine Darius opened his garage band put on his producer hat and Dani joined in lead vocals. I know these times have been difficult for us all. The loss, the grieving, but Hopefully we all have had some light and positive moments. This unexpected family time was a true blessing. Sharing a special moment of our stay at home."

Darius and Beth Rucker have two children together -- Dani (Daniella Rose) and Jack, who was born in 2005. The country singer also has a 25-year-old daughter, Carolyn Pearl, from a previous relationship.

Rucker recently performed Randy Travis' "Forever and Ever, Amen" on the television special CMT Celebrates Our Heroes, which featured country artists paying tribute to health care workers, first responders, delivery drivers, food providers and all the Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

