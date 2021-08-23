Kelsea Ballerini Pays Tribute to Taylor Swift on First Stop of 'Remember This' Tour

Kelsea Ballerini kicked off tour with a special surprise for fans by honoring one of her favorite artists and friends, Taylor Swift. While opening for the Jonas Brothers at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, the country singer decided to cover Teardrops On My Guitar.
Before going into the song Ballerini told the crowd, "There is one particular woman who really paved the way for people like me." The cover came along with a medley of her own renditions of Nelly Furtado, I'm Like a Bird and Kelly Clarkson's Breakaway.
Teardrops On My Guitar is a second single from Swift's self-titled debut album and was her first song to reach the top 5 on the Billboard Hot Country chart in 2007. Throughout the years Ballerini has made it known that she is a Swift fan, as she has covered several of her songs throughout her career.
Back in 2018, the country music singer uploaded an acoustic cover of Swift's Delicate to her social media with the caption, "Love her as a human bu dam do i love her as a songwriter." The duo has been friends for several years now, with the singer-songwriter even going on stage with Swift to sing her hit Love Me Like You Mean It in Nashville during her 1989 Tour in 2015.
The country star has credited her influence on her as an artist through the years, stating, "I grew up loving music, but I never knew that you could just choose to be a singer like that. I was from a small town in Knoxville so you grow up to be a vet or something that you see other people doing around you, and until I saw a girl named Taylor move to Nashville, I didn't know that I could do that."
The Las Vegas stop marked the Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour's first show with back-to-back shows after that. Ballerini is scheduled to open for the superstar brothers on 42 dates with her final performance taking place at the Hollywood Bowl in Long Angeles on October 27th.
2021 Jonas Brothers Remember Me Tour Dates Below:
(*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date)
- Aug 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theater
- Aug 25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Aug 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*
- Aug 28 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*
- Aug 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
- Sep 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
- Sep 02 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- Sep 03 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
- Sep 05 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Sep 07 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sep 08 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
- Sep 09 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
- Sep 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino*
- Sep 12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sep 14 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Sep 16 - Nashville, TN
- Sep 17 - Nashville, TN
- Sep 18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown*
- Sep 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- Sep 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- Sep 24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- Sep 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
- Sep 26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
- Sep 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sep 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
- Oct 01 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
- Oct 02 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Oct 05 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- Oct 06 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Oct 07 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
- Oct 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Oct 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- Oct 12 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
- Oct 15 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amp
- Oct 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Oct 17 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Oct 19 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Oct 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
- Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- Oct 23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Oct 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Oct 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl