Kelsea Ballerini Pays Tribute to Taylor Swift on First Stop of 'Remember This' Tour

Kelsea Ballerini kicked off tour with a special surprise for fans by honoring one of her favorite artists and friends, Taylor Swift. While opening for the Jonas Brothers at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, the country singer decided to cover Teardrops On My Guitar.

Before going into the song Ballerini told the crowd, "There is one particular woman who really paved the way for people like me." The cover came along with a medley of her own renditions of Nelly Furtado, I'm Like a Bird and Kelly Clarkson's Breakaway.

Teardrops On My Guitar is a second single from Swift's self-titled debut album and was her first song to reach the top 5 on the Billboard Hot Country chart in 2007. Throughout the years Ballerini has made it known that she is a Swift fan, as she has covered several of her songs throughout her career.

Back in 2018, the country music singer uploaded an acoustic cover of Swift's Delicate to her social media with the caption, "Love her as a human bu dam do i love her as a songwriter." The duo has been friends for several years now, with the singer-songwriter even going on stage with Swift to sing her hit Love Me Like You Mean It in Nashville during her 1989 Tour in 2015.

The country star has credited her influence on her as an artist through the years, stating, "I grew up loving music, but I never knew that you could just choose to be a singer like that. I was from a small town in Knoxville so you grow up to be a vet or something that you see other people doing around you, and until I saw a girl named Taylor move to Nashville, I didn't know that I could do that."

The Las Vegas stop marked the Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour's first show with back-to-back shows after that. Ballerini is scheduled to open for the superstar brothers on 42 dates with her final performance taking place at the Hollywood Bowl in Long Angeles on October 27th.

2021 Jonas Brothers Remember Me Tour Dates Below:

(*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date)

Aug 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theater

Aug 25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Aug 28 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*

Aug 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sep 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

Sep 02 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sep 03 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sep 05 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep 07 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep 08 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Sep 09 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sep 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino*

Sep 12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep 14 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep 16 - Nashville, TN

Sep 17 - Nashville, TN

Sep 18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown*

Sep 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sep 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Sep 24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sep 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sep 26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Sep 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sep 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

Oct 01 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Oct 02 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Oct 05 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct 06 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct 07 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Oct 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Oct 12 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 15 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amp

Oct 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 17 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct 19 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct 23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

