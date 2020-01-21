George Strait Announces Stadium Show With Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town

Great news: you'll have more chances to see a George Strait concert in 2020. The King of Country and Country Music Hall of Fame member has announced a stadium show in Minneapolis, Minn. at U.S. Bank Stadium with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town on August 22.

Tickets for the stadium show will be available on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.

In addition to the stadium show, Strait has added two new dates to his Strait to Vegas residency: Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. Rising country artist Caitlyn Smith will open each date. Tickets for those shows will also be made available on Friday, Jan. 31.

Strait released his most recent album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, in 2019. With "Weight of the Badge," the multi-platinum selling superstar became the first artist to have 100 songs on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

In October 2019, Strait was given the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment, which honors entertainers who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to the United States military through film, literature or music.

Since wrapping up his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014, the Texas native has continued to perform several dates each year. His hugely popular Strait to Vegas residency kicked of in 2016.

George Strait Tour Dates:

Jan. 24 -- InTrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, KS

Jan. 25 -- Spring Center -- Kansas City, MO

Jan. 26 -- Spring Center -- Kansas City, MO

Jan. 31 -- T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, NV

Feb. 1 -- T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 22 -- US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

Aug. 28 -- T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 29 -- T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, NV

