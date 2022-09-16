Chris Stapleton Shares Stirring Cover of Vince Gill's 'Whenever You Come Around'

Chris Stapleton was among the many country artists to honor to country legend Vince Gill as part of CMT Giants: Vince Gill.

Stapleton delivered a stunning, soulful rendition of Gill's 1994 hit "Whenever You Come Around."

Ahead of his performance, Stapleton praised Gill's kindness and support throughout his career.

"I moved here wanting to be you," Stapleton said to Gill. "You've always had time to come watch me play or invite me on a songwriter round when I had no business being in it. It really has made a difference for me to get to do that. I love you from the bottom of my heart."

Watch Stapleton's performance below.

Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Wendy Moten, Ricky Skaggs and Maren Morris also performed tributes to Gill for the program. Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Rodney Crowell and Sting appeared as special guests.

"From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music," Margaret Comeaux, CMT's Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events, said in a press statement. "He is a true 'artist's artist' who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed CMT Giants distinction."

CMT Giants, the first-ever televised performance to air from Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, airs on CMT on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: 15 Vince Gill Songs That Proved His Status as a Powerhouse Songwriter and Vocalist

