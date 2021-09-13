'We Must Never Forget': Carrie Underwood Lowers Flag to Half-Staff For 9/11 Anniversary

On the anniversary of September 11th, several celebrities went to Instagram and Twitter to recognize and acknowledge the day to pay tribute to those who lost their lives. One of those celebrities was Carrie Underwood who reflected on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The country superstar shared on social media a picture of the American flag that was flying at half staff at her farm as she shared several words of compassion for those who were impacted by the attack.

Through Instagram, the country music star stated, "Our flag is flying a little lower here today at EH-OK Farm. I remember exactly where I was 20 years ago when a friend told me on my way to class what had happened. It was absolutely impossible to comprehend at the time the words that he was saying. To be honest, 20 years later, I still can't comprehend it. We must never forget September 11 and how it changed us as a country. We must remember those that had their lives stolen that day and continue to pray for their families who are still grieving. And we continue to be thankful to those who were there to help...and are still here to help. God bless America. #NeverForget"

At the time of the tragedy, a hijacked plane struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and another one struck the Pentagon on September 11th, 2001. A fourth plane crashed into a field located in Pennsylvania before it could reach its target. The terrorist attacks, unfortunately, killed nearly 3,000 people and changed American history.

Several other celebrities also took to social media to commemorate the day, such as Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon. Witherspoon posted on her Instagram story highlighting the families that lost their loved ones. She wrote, "My prayers go out to all the families who lost their loves [sic] ones on this day 20 years ago. We will #never forget. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS."

Jennifer Garner also shared a tribute on her own story noting, "To all who were lost, and to all of the heroes who tried to save them - we honor you," the actress wrote. "To every family member and friend, we honor your loss and promise to never forget."

