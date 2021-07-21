Watch Jennifer Garner Eat Spicy Wings With So Much Grace on 'Hot Ones'

Is there anything Jennifer Garner can't do? She's an actress, a mother, a farmer, and now a hot wings expert. Kidding, she might need a little work on her hot sauce game, but still, she's pretty brilliant if you ask me. A few months back Jennifer Garner bravely partook in "Hot Ones" by First We Feast with host Sean Evans, and it's one of the best videos I have seen in my life.

In case you don't know, "Hot Ones" is a YouTube series that was created by Christopher Schonberger and involves celebrities being interviewed by Evans himself over a platter of very spicy chicken wings. Basically, it goes from normal, medium, to extremely spicy while Evans is asking them some very interesting and serious questions. So yes, here is the "Alias" actress eating spicy wings.

She is by far one of my favorite celeb on the show because she maintains herself with so much poise, but occasionally lets out a little frustration here and there which is hilarious. She was heard saying, "Golly!", "I'm a hot wing ninja," and "Hellfire's Devil. Okay, that doesn't sound very Methodistic." You know, just a regular day at the office. The four-time Emmy nominee actually kept a serious and strong poker face until it came to the very spicy Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce. Let's face it, the name in itself terrifies me. So yeah, I totally expected this. While doing laps around her living room, she tells Evans, "Only way out is through, Sean. That's hot. That's hot. That's hot. Up your b*tt, Sean! Golly. Okay, let's think about kitchen hacks."

The Hollywood actress went on to promote her Netflix film "Yes Day," in which she plays a mom who must say yes to anything her children request for one day. The 48-year-old, who shares 3 children with Ben Affleck, discusses how she also implements the same method at home. During the interview, the actress also shared the heavy impact that "13 Going on 30" has made throughout the years, especially for young girls.

She stated, "I think there is no bigger wish fulfillment for a 13-year-old than to be 30, and conversely, I don't know any 30-year-old who wouldn't like to dip back into her 13-year-old body to see what that is like. It's so whimsical and it was such a perfectly constructed movie by the late, great, beautiful soul Gary Winnick."

What I thought about this interview is that you can clearly see a woman of talent just being a regular mom and woman trying to live her everyday life. There's something special about Garner that makes me love her, and I think it's because she's so down-to-earth that she makes it feel like we're one and the same. Whether it's her baking hacks she shares on social media, her mom hacks, or her love of nature and farming, she always seems to put a smile on everyone's face.