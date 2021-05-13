Does Jennifer Garner Have a Boyfriend? Who Is John Miller?

It's no secret that Jennifer Garner really went through some drama with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. One of the most high-profile relationships in Hollywood, the couple notoriously called it quits after 10 years of marriage and has since been focused on co-parenting their three children together -- Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. While Ben has been making headlines lately for hanging out with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez following his split from actress Ana de Armas, it seems like Jen's love life has been heating up as well.

According to Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight, the Alias alum has reunited with ex-boyfriend John Miller, CEO of CaliGroup. Less than a year since their initial split last spring, the couple has been the center of the rumor mill as of late. According to sources, the couple initially split amicably because Garner wasn't ready to get as serious as Miller, but maybe things have changed?

"John has shown Jen that he doesn't care about fame and Jen really likes that about him," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "He is a down-to-earth, hardworking guy and they have a strong, natural connection. They relate to each other because they are both very hands-on parents who love their children very much. John has made a big effort to be in Jen's life and they're rekindling their relationship."

Read More: Jennifer Garner Saved Her Family's Oklahoma Farm

Garner is in no way as prominent in paparazzi photos as her ex. It seemed that just days after Jennifer Lopez split from her long relationship with Alex Rodriguez the former couple was photographed headed up to Montana together.

We're honestly just glad that Garner is dating again and it seems like she's found a somewhat normal guy to enjoy a lowkey relationship with. She and Affleck first came together after becoming friends on the sets of Pearl Harbor and Daredevil. The actor even told the New York Times that his failed marriage to Garner was "the biggest regret of my life." So being with someone who doesn't work in entertainment must be a nice change of pace.

As for John Miller, he also knows what it's like to co-parent as he shares two children of his own with ex-wife Caroline Campbell. Miller was first tied to the 13 Going on 30 star in late 2018 and it seemed that they were a good fit from the beginning, regardless of taking some time apart.

"Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It's a loving, healthy relationship," a source said of the couple at the time.

It's all about timing, but apparently, the timing of their reconciliation has nothing to do with Ben and J. Lo.

"She's trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben's love life. Her focus is always on the kids' happiness and Ben being a good father," an insider told E! News.