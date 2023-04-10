If you love a good mystery that leaves you on the edge of your seat, you're going to want to watch Apple TV's new miniseries, The Last Thing He Told Me.

Adapted from the bestselling Laura Dave novel of the same name, this limited-series thriller follows a woman as she enlists the help of her 16-year-old stepdaughter to uncover the truth behind her husband's unexpected disappearance. The series is created and adapted by Dave alongside her husband, Josh Singer, a screenwriter responsible for major shows such as Fringe and movies including The Post. The show is being produced by Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine.

"My husband is my favorite writer -- and my favorite person," Dave told Harbor Light in 2021 when the adaptation series was first announced. "And getting to work together on a show that is about family and enduring love has just been so great. We work really well together, which is nice."

So, who are the cast members taking on Dave and Singer's script? Let's meet the talented actors who are helping to bring The Last Thing He Told Me to life.

Jennifer Garner as Hannah

Jennifer Garner stars as the main protagonist, a woman whose husband goes missing without warning. The longtime actress has been recently seen in major films including The Adam Project, Yes Day and Love, Simon, but this is her first major role on the small screen since her well-loved turn as Sydney Bristow in Alias.

And it sounds as if Garner is just as excited about her TV return -- and the series -- as we are. "I devoured the book," she told Vanity Fair, adding that she read it with one of her kids. "We were so compelled to keep reading, and bedtime was just flying out the window every single night because it was just one more chapter, one more chapter, one more chapter."

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen

Game of Thrones fans rejoice: The infamous Jaime Lannister is heading back to the small screen as Owen, Hannah's missing husband. The Danish actor is no stranger to playing a mysterious character, having unraveled the secrets of King's Landing in his eight-season stint on HBO's hit show.

Since the GoT finale, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been focusing on more realistic and less fantasy-based projects, including films like A Taste of Hunger and The Silencing. He told NME: "After Game Of Thrones, I was attracted to getting to do smaller things where it's just two people in a room talking so -- and this sounds silly -- I could just focus on the acting."

Angourie Rice as Bailey

Australian actress Angourie Rice stars as Hannah's stepdaughter, Bailey. After making her debut in the Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling-starring crime drama The Nice Guys, Rice has been a familiar face on both the big and small screen with roles in movies including Spiderman: Homecoming, Honor Society and The Beguiled, and shows such as Mare of Easttown.

She's also filming Mean Girls Musical, where she'll star as Cady Heron alongside Hollywood heavy-hitters such as Jon Hamm, Busy Philipps and Jenna Fischer.

Aisha Tyler as Jules

This powerhouse has more award-winning titles on her resume? than most could ever dream of achieving. With her work as a voice actor on Archer, her almost-100-episode stint as Dr. Tara Lewis on Criminal Minds, her New York Times bestselling book Self-Inflicted Wounds: Heartwarming Tales of Epic Humiliation and her iconic hosting gig on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Aisha Tyler is a force to be reckoned with.

In addition to The Last Thing He Told Me, Tyler is also starring, directing and reviving her role as Dr. Lewis in Criminal Minds: Evolution. But staying crazy-busy seems to be the norm for this successful actress. "I work seven days a week," she recently told InStyle. "I work late into the night. I wake up at four in the morning and pick up my phone and turn on my computer. That's not particularly, like, a model for 'balanced.' ... Maybe when I'm older I'll take it easy, but right now I love to work."

America Olivo as Andrea Reyes

America Olivo is an actress, singer and former Playboy model who has been in the entertainment industry for almost 20 years. She's made appearances on shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Gossip Girl and Chicago P.D., as well as movies including Bitch Slap and Friday the 13th. She was a part of the all-Hispanic girl group Soluna back in the early 2000s.

London Garcia as Rochelle

Rising star London Garcia plays Rochelle, an unknown character with an equally unknown motive. So far in her career, Garcia has mainly acted in small roles on major series such as Barry, American Crime Story and This Is Us. She briefly acted in the early '90s -- appearing in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air -- but took a few decades off before coming back to the scene in 2020.

Emily Somers as Belle Watts-Thompson

Emily Somers has been steadily climbing the Hollywood ladder since 2010, and her role in The Last Thing He Told Me is only the beginning of what's to come. Her resume? shows that she's worked mainly in movies, appearing in mostly short films such as Our Friend from Oregon and The Working Girl. But she recently made her TV debut with a guest role on Westworld.

Isaac Jay as Shep

This L.A.-based actor is just starting to make a name for himself, having appeared in movies including Witch Hunt and Head Count. He's not landed as many TV gigs, but he had a small role in American Crime Story like his fellow Last Thing He Told Me cast member London Garcia.

Sam Skolnik as Porter

While he's been acting since 2015, Sam Skolnik is still on the verge of his big break. He has a few small appearances under his belt already, including a part in the comedy-drama I'm a Virgo and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Alex Denney as Concierge

The Last Thing He Told Me sees British actor Alex Denney fill the role of Concierge, a mysterious man who seems to know more than he's letting on. While Denney is relatively new to the acting world, he's already made a name for himself with roles in shows such as Pam & Tommy, NCIS: Hawai'i and The Rookie.

When Does The Last Thing He Told Me Premiere?

Apple TV is premiering the first two episodes of this limited series on April 14. After that, it will release a new episode weekly every Friday.

