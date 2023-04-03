Hollywood powerhouses Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are teaming up to produce an entirely new fictional story based on Cheryl Strayed's best-selling book, Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life From Dear Sugar. Their new Hulu series of the same name follows Clare Kinkade (Kathryn Hahn), a woman who takes on the mysterious pen name "Sugar" to write an advice column and help others find their way in life -- even though her own world is in shambles.

While Witherspoon and Dern are unfortunately not starring in Tiny Beautiful Things, they've enlisted some serious talent to help bring it to the small screen. So let's meet the famous faces and breakout stars of this heartfelt drama that's sure to bring a few tears and lots of inspiration.

Kathryn Hahn as Clare Kinkade

Kathryn Hahn is an actress whose many TV roles are a testament to her versatility. She's starred in everything from crime dramas such as Crossing Jordan to dramedies including Transparent to action series like WandaVision. But Hahn is also no stranger to the big screen -- she's a staple in classic comedy films such as Step Brothers, Bad Moms, We Are The Millers and Afternoon Delight.

For Tiny Beautiful Things, she'll take on the role of Clare Kinkade, a woman who finds herself in dire straits and reluctantly takes on the pen name "Sugar" to help others work through their problems. Hahn told EW that she was moved by the character and the "deeply honest and human" letters Strayed wrote as the real-life "Sugar."

"I was sent the pilot, written by Liz Tigelaar, and it was about this woman who is going through it, like we all go through it," Hahn said. "I'm realizing, especially at this age, that you never know what's going on behind the surface of any human being. You dig a little deeper and everyone seems to be going through something. So I really connected to this woman."

Tanzyn Crawford as Rae

You likely haven't heard the name Tanzyn Crawford yet -- but thanks to this breakout role in Tiny Beautiful Things, this brand-new actress is about to become a household name. So far, her acting resume? boasts only a few small roles in films such as Alexander, The Leap and Fanta Sunsets, and a guest spot on Apple TV's newest psychological horror series Servant.

For this series, Crawford will take on the role of Rae, Clare's queer daughter who struggles with feeling comfortable in her own skin. As the artistic, introverted only child of a white mother and a Black father, she also often finds herself torn between two parents and two worlds. According to Deadline, the Australian-born actress booked the role just a month after graduating from West Australian Performing Arts Academy. She also has a background in modeling.

Quentin Plair as Danny

While he's by no means new to the scene, Quentin Plair is also a relatively fresh face in the acting business. His most notable roles to date are Dallas in the CW romance-drama Roswell, New Mexico, Miles Thrumond in the BET hit series The Quad, and Otis in Hulu's newest biographical drama, Welcome to Chippendales.

Plair brings his charm to the series as Danny, Clare's husband and Rae's father. Frustrated with his wife's self-destructive behavior, he gives her an ultimatum to save their marriage -- and herself.

Sarah Pidgeon as Young Clare

Sarah Pidgeon could be considered a Hollywood newcomer, but she's already made a name for herself playing Leah Rilke in the hit Amazon original drama The Wilds. The two-season series thrust her into fame, where she now boasts a whopping 155,000 following on social media.

For Tiny Beautiful Things, she'll take on the role of Young Clare, portraying Hahn's character at an earlier point in her life. According to Digital Spy, the series will explore Clare's formative years as a young woman searching for meaning and connection in the aftermath of her mother's death and her newfound responsibility for caring for her younger brother.

Merritt Wever as Frankie

Merritt Wever is an American actress whose work spans both film and television. She's recognized for her Emmy-award-winning performance as Zoey Barkow in the beloved TV series Nurse Jackie. Her other well-known projects include Godless, Unbelievable and Marriage Story. She's also had small but notable roles in hit shows such as New Girl, The Walking Dead and Severance.

Wever brings her signature wit to Tiny Beautiful Things as Frankie, Clare's mother, who raised her and her younger brother, Lucas, all on her own. Her resourceful spirit and resilient attitude shaped Clare's own worldview, making Frankie a muse as she pens thoughtful and healing advice for her readers.

Michaela Watkins as Amy

Michaela Watkins is a comedy veteran with work ranging from Saturday Night Live to Curb Your Enthusiasm. You might also recognize her from Hulu's Casual and Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. For Tiny Beautiful Things, she'll take on the role of Amy, Clare's best friend and an aspiring novelist whose decision to remain childless serves as a real-life reminder of the life Clare could have had.

Owen Painter as Young Lucas

If you're a big fan of the dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale, you might recognize young actor Owen Painter as Jaden. Painter will portray Lucas, Clare's younger brother and Frankie's son. According to Deadline, Lucas is dealing with the unexpected and devastating death of their mother. Exactly if and how he'll interact with his sister as adults in the present remains to be seen.

Elizabeth Hinkler as Shan Richards

Elizabeth Hinkler has a robust acting background, landing guest roles in big series such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Chicago Med, The Good Doctor and PEN15. She's also an identical twin, and her sister, Emily, is in the acting biz as well. Her role as Shan Richards is still unclear.

How To Watch Tiny Beautiful Things

Tiny Beautiful Things is sure to be an emotional rollercoaster that will tug at our heartstrings and put us in awe of its incredible cast. So mark your calendars for the April 7 premiere on Hulu and grab some tissues: You won't want to miss this one.

