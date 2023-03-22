When it comes to the kindest stars in Tinseltown, Jennifer Garner undoubtedly tops the list. That's why witnessing her metamorphosis into a forsaken woman on a relentless quest for the truth should be nothing short of captivating in the upcoming mystery-thriller series The Last Thing He Told Me.

This highly anticipated multi-episode drama is adapted from the No. 1 New York Times bestseller by Laura Dave and is set to premiere in seven parts on Apple TV+. From what we've been able to gather so far, it's going to be an interesting thrill ride and one that we likely won't soon forget.

The series is set to weave a tension-filled and fast-moving narrative centered on a woman's evolving bond with her stepdaughter. Combine the sudden vanishing of the man they both love with some seedy secrets and shady happenings, and you've got the makings of something special. Essentially, it looks like a must-watch for aficionados of mystery and crime dramas.

Here, we've rounded up everything we know about The Last Thing He Told Me, including details about the cast, storyline, premiere date and more.

What is The Last Thing He Told Me about?

In The Last Thing He Told Me, the unexpected vanishing of Owen Michaels (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) sets the stage for an intriguing tale. The narrative unfolds when Michaels' spouse, Hannah (Jennifer Garner), discovers a cryptic note he left for her bearing the message, "protect her." Instinctively, Hannah knows that "her" points to Owen's teenage daughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice), who happens to hold a deep resentment toward Hannah. Despite their strained relationship, the duo must join forces to unravel the enigmatic puzzle surrounding Owen's disappearance.

Who stars in The Last Thing He Told Me?

The Last Thing He Told Me features Jennifer Garner in the primary role of Hannah Owen. Accompanying her on screen is Angourie Rice, portraying the character of 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey Owen. The series also boasts a talented ensemble including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim, all contributing to the star-studded cast.

Will The Last Thing He Told Me follow the book closely?

While the synopsis seems to follow the original novel quite closely, the short answer here is we don't know for sure just yet whether the entire series will do so. However, Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, has a storied history of adapting numerous novels into movies and shows, and staying true to the original storyline in most instances. Witherspoon is recognized for involving authors in the production process, as demonstrated in her film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing. Therefore, it's reasonable to anticipate that The Last Thing He Told Me will follow a similar approach, adhering closely to the source material. Given its mass popularity, it'll likely be as close to a 1:1 retelling as possible, give or take a few differences here and there, which is normal when adapting stories for film.

How many episodes is The Last Thing He Told Me?

The series is slated for seven episodes, so you'll get roughly seven hours of juicy drama to bite into. The first two episodes will debut together simultaneously when they hit Apple TV+, with new episodes released weekly every Friday on the streaming service. The final episode will be available to view as of May 19. That's about all we know for now regarding a release schedule.

When is The Last Thing He Told Me set to release?

You can find the first two episodes of the series on Apple TV+ when they debut April 14. Be sure to mark your calendar!

