After nearly 12 years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have announced that they're divorcing. Witherspoon, an Academy Award-winning actor and producer, and Toth, a talent agent, made the announcement on Friday (March 24) in a joint statement.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Witherspoon and Toth have one child together, 10-year-old son Tennessee James Toth. (Witherspoon also has two children, Ava Elizabeth and Deacon Reese, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.)

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," Witherspoon and Toth added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The couple announced their engagement in 2010 and married in 2011 on Witherspoon's former ranch in Ojai, Calif.

In a 2012 interview with Elle, Witherspoon reflected on meeting Toth at a party and recounted how he saved her from an awkward situation.

"It happened out of the blue. This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me," Witherspoon said. "He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!' Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

Witherspoon is currently executive producing the AppleTV+ competition series My Kind of Country alongside country singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves. The show seeks to break down barriers in country music by giving a platform to artists from around the world.

"When we got together a long time ago, we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors ... it's music brought over from all over the world," Witherspoon says in the series trailer.

The series is just one of many Witherspoon projects in the works. Her production company, Hello Sunshine, is also behind the forthcoming Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the New York Times best-seller of the same name by Cheryl Strayed.

Witherspoon also produced the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six, based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name.