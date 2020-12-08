Jennifer Garner Explains West Virginia Slang in Sweet as Molasses Video

Is there a celebrity more lovable than Jennifer Garner? We don't think so. The 13 Going on 30 actor is constantly charming us with her Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram and her work to keep her family farm alive with her organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm.

In 2018, the West Virginia native sat down with Vanity Fair to school us on some Mountain State slang terms. In the clip, Garner explains the meaning of "winder," "crick," "holler," "warsh" and more. Like a true West Virginian, she extols the West Virginia University (WVU) football team, the Mountaineers (or 'Eers).

"They are one of the two major sources of joy and heartbreak in our state," Garner says of the Mountaineers. (The Thundering Herd from Marshall University is the other.)

Read More: Jennifer Garner Saved Her Family's Oklahoma Farm

Garner was born in Texas, but raised in Charleston, West Virginia from the age of 3. After graduating George Washington High School in Charleston, she attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio. She moved to New York City in 1995 and left for Los Angeles in 1997.

She appeared in the WB series Felicity and the movie Pearl Harbor before earning the lead role in the ABC spy thriller Alias. She's since starred in Juno, Catch and Release, Dallas Buyers Club and more.

In 2009, she became an ambassador for Save the Children, which promotes national literacy, nutrition and early education efforts. (Since 2014, Garner has served on the board of trustees for Save the Children.)

In 2017, Garner purchased her family's Oklahoma farm, which her parents had purchased in 1936 with her father's bonus from fighting in World War I. Soon after, Garner founded the company Once Upon a Farm with co-founders Ari Raz, John Foraker and Cassandra Curtis.

"Getting homemade food in the hands of busy moms is important to me," Garner told Southern Living.

Between her acting, activism and down-to-earth spirit, Jennifer Garner is surely making her homestate of West Virginia darn proud.