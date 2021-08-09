Miranda Lambert discussed her LGBTQ+ allyship, family and her new "Tequila Does" remix and video in a new interview with GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos.

Lambert's new video for "Tequila Does," which includes appearances by Lambert's brother Luke and his husband, features "all kinds of kinds," a reference to her 2013 song of the same name, which she says she recorded because of her brother. Lambert says she wants to lift up the LGBTQ+ community with her platform.

"I also feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and I get to stand on that platform with them," Lambert said.

The "Bluebird" singer says she often turns to her brother to learn how she can be a better ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

"I have so much to learn. I'm always sensitive -- I always call my brother -- I'm going to make sure I say the right things. I know I'm uneducated, but I'm full of love. So if I say the wrong things or don't use the right language it only comes from a place of me trying to learn all these new ways," Lambert says. "Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people... it's me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and be part of the community and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don't see why those worlds can't mesh. I speak up about things I care about, which are people and animals. So if I can be part of this change in any way...I always want to do that."

Lambert says she believes the country music industry is becoming a more welcoming place for LGBTQ+ artists.

"It's very cool to me that there is change in the air and that these people are being so brave to be like 'this is who I am'...I'm like 'this is awesome.' Why did we care so much? This is just people being who they are," Lambert says. "If we love their music we can love whoever they are no matter what."

When asked about anti-LGBTQ bills in her homestate of Texas and current home of Tennessee, Lambert says, to her, it's a matter of everyone being treated equally.

"I never get into any kind of politics or anything but this, to me, is not political," Lambert says. "It's just about people loving each other and supporting each other and that has nothing to do with anything but your heart."

Watch Lambert's full interview below.

In a 2019 interview with Pride Source, Lambert discussed her love and support for her brother.

"I support him 100 percent in whatever he does. He is a brilliant individual and the most amazing person, and just so genuine," Lambert told Pride Source. "Growing up in the same household, we're way different. He has no accent, he doesn't really like country music (Laughs). But he did call me and tell me he loved this record, which meant a lot coming from him. We grew up in the same house, but we grew up differently because I'm still pretty much a country girl at heart, and he lives in Austin and he's way cooler than me."

In the summer of 2019, Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, joined Lambert's brother Luke and his husband for WorldPride in New York City.

Lambert said sharing the moment with her brother was a special and emotional experience.

"It was so special, and when he was giving me permission to post about it, we both cried because it was such a big moment," Lambert said. "I see now, talking about it, why it's a big moment for other people: because it was a big moment for us too. So I'm just glad that he was OK with that, and we could share that moment and be supportive of each other no matter what we're doing or who we are."

