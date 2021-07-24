Flashback: Miranda Lambert Sings 'Texas (When I Die)' on 'Nashville Star'

Miranda Lambert, a Lindale, Texas native, is one of the biggest superstars in country music alongside names like Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, George Strait and Reba McEntire. From her debut album, Kerosene, to her latest project, The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, she is on a constant blazing trail and has been since 2003 when she was a contestant on the show Nashville Star on the USA Network.

But many forget that the singer-songwriter got her start as the small-town Texas girl on the reality TV show. The country artist placed third place in the singing competition. During her 9-week stay on Nashville Star, Lambert caught the attention of judge and Sony Music executive, Tracy Gershon, who eventually convinced the label to sign her.

After her exposure on the show, Lambert decided she wasn't ready to release a record yet. The country singer held off until 2005, when she released her debut record Kerosene. She's since has released eight country albums as a solo artist, including Crazy Ex Girlfriend, Revolution, Four the Record, Platinum, The Weight of These Wings and Wildcard, and three albums with her band Pistol Annies, which includes Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe.

Though the "Gunpowder & Lead" artist only has four No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts, she is one of the most awarded artists on country radio. Between the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, and the Grammy Awards, Lambert has racked up 58 wins. Lambert is also the most decorated winner in Academy of Country Music Awards history and her song "The House That Built Me" was named the ACM Song of the Decade.

When discussing her accolades with refinery29, Lambert says, "Some days I feel like I have been doing this 300 years, and some days I feel like I've been doing it for three days. I know I've done a lot of work, but I have so much more work to do."

The "Hell on Heels" singer is married to former New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin and is at the height of her career nearly 20 years after her start.