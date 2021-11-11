Country singer Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin came as quite a shock to fans when they secretly married. The two lovebirds met in New York City in November 2018. McLoughlin was working near the Good Morning America studios where his future country star bride was performing with her band, country music trio Pistol Annies. They were wed by the end of January 2019. The two seem very happy in the photos shared on social media. When you know, you know!

Sweet moments the couple's shared together in public include a duet performance of "Summer Nights" from Grease during the May 25 VIP party for the opening of Lambert's downtown Nashville restaurant, Casa Rosa.

Another sweet moment in 2021 came on Nov. 10. McLoughlin wished Lambert a happy 38th birthday with a gallery of photos capturing her love for rescue dogs, front porch sitting and Cracker Barrel.

"This world became such a better place with you in it," he wrote. "You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can't be heard and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out."

This is Lambert's second marriage as she was previously married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton for four years. Following her marriage to Shelton, she was dating Americana singer Anderson East for two years before splitting with him in April 2018. She was then believed to be dating Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker. In August of 2018, Lambert told The Tennessean she was "single and happy."

Lambert shared the news in 2019 and gushed about how sweet her new husband is.

"I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me," Lambert wrote.

Here are 4 things you need to know about Brendan Michael McLoughlin:

1. He's a Former NYPD Police Officer

McLoughlin's old job as an N.Y.C. cop must have reminded Lambert of her family. The singer's parents owned a detective agency when she was a child, so her husband's career probably made her feel close to home. He's frequently seen on NYPD's Twitter account and even won first place in the Keith Ferguson Memorial 5K Brooklyn Bridge Run.

2. He's Almost a Decade Younger than Lambert

He's eight years junior to his wife.

3. He's a Native New Yorker

McLoughlin is originally from Staten Island. However they split their time between Tennessee and New York, Lambert's hubby's regularly by her side on the red carpet.

4. He's a New Dad

People magazine reports that McLoughlin had a baby with his ex Kaihla Rettinger before meeting Lambert, which means the singer is now a stepmom.

5 . He's On Instagram

The very select list of people McLoughlin follows (there's 208, to be exact) includes chefs Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay and Thomas Keller.

This story originally ran in 2019. It was updated on Nov. 11, 2021.

