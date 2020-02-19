Butcher Holler, Kentucky is Hallowed Ground Every Country Fan Should Visit at Least Once

The coal mining town of Butcher Holler (or Butcher Hollow), Kentucky is the birthplace of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Her home and the town in general not only got some love throughout her music career, but became a tourist attraction that you can visit today.

The home is located in Johnson County, which Lynn honored in her timeless hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter." Her song also mentions the larger town of Van Lear in her song where Butcher Holler is located. The country singer was the eldest daughter and second born to her mother and coal miner father, Clary and Ted Webb.

Loretta Webb and her seven siblings lived in their "cabin on a hill" off their father's coal mining salary, but he did his best to make sure everyone felt loved and had food on the table. Loretta left home at 15 when she got married and went on to become a massive star. Her sister Crystal Gayle also found success as a country music singer making their childhood home in the tiny town in Kentucky a tourist destination for longtime fans.

If you find yourself in Eastern Kentucky and wanting to stop into Loretta Lynn's home, then you'll need to also stop at Webb's Grocery in Van Lear. The 100-year-old store was owned and maintained by Lynn's brother Herman Webb until his death in 2018. Initially an old coal mining camp store, you'll be able to bring home some keepsakes and snacks. The actual home has guided tours that are only $5, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day of the week with no reservations required. Lynn's brother Herman even gave the tours himself, with other family members stepping in when he was unavailable. He undoubtedly had numerous stories about his famous sisters growing up singing on the front porch, having no idea what the future held.

The inside of the home also holds numerous original family items ranging from their mother's washboard, bed, and more. The fee for the tour has remained $5 for years, keeping true to the family's humble beginnings.

This article was originally published in June of 2019.

