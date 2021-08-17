Willie Nelson Talked Raising Kids on Tour With 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guest Host Maren Morris

Maren Morris guest hosted ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live for the first time on Monday night (July 16), flying from Nashville to Los Angeles to fill in for the late night talk show's namesake.

Following Morris' opening monologue about current events and motherhood plus a musical number about legal weed ("from sea to THC"), she conducted her first interview as a guest host with fellow Grammy award-winning country star and Texas native Willie Nelson.

As often happens during interviews with Nelson, old ground like his high-stakes poker games with Woody Harrelson and his refusal to use a set list got covered. Still, there was a fresh takeaway. Morris and her husband, country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, are raising a year-old son together named Hayes, which inspired a question about bringing kids of all ages along on tour.

"All my career I've had kids on the bus," Nelson replied. "You know, they grow up to be pickers themselves, and most of them have wound up out on the stage with me, singing with me every night. So it's really been a joy to have your kids with you, especially when you're gone as much as I am gone."

Nelson's children include duet partner Paula and sons Micah and Lukas.

"I love so much that you've incorporated and collaborated with them over the years," Morris added. "Lukas has always been so lovely to me when we're out on the same festivals together, so you've raised them right. I'll just take it from you, however you brought those boys up."

Nelson closed out the segment by complementing The Highwomen, a project involving Morris that's inspired by Nelson's old running buddies The Highwaymen.

"I'm glad you're a Highwoman, and stay with them," Nelson said. "They're a great group."

Gabriels was last night's musical guest, and Morris also interviewed comedian Megan Stalter from HBO's Hacks.

