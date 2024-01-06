Woody Harrelson is an American institution. He's Haymitch Abernathy in "The Hunger Games" franchise, Mickey Knox in "Natural Born Killers," and Tallahassee in "Zombieland." He starred in the HBO TV show "True Detective" with real-life bestie (and maybe brother?) Matthew McConaughey, and has even appeared in a slew of Oscar-nominated films like "No Country for Old Men" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He's one of the big talents of his generation, and is continuing with his streak of strong projects with his recent series "White House Plumbers," which earned him a Golden Globe nod for Best Actor.

Harrelson is also recognizable for holding onto his native southern accent like fellow Texan, McConaughey, after growing up in in the town of Midland. He became a household name playing Woody Boyd on the sitcom "Cheers" and has gone on to become a major movie star. But despite his rise to fame, his family is the most important thing to him and he's been careful to make sure that his wife and children have a normal life outside of the craziness of Hollywood. He and his wife preferred to raise their family out in Hawaii, far from the paparazzi so that his daughters could grow up in peace. They even became close family friends with fellow actor Owen Wilson, who also chose to relocate his family out to the relaxing beaches of Hawaii.

Though he rarely is seen out in public with his three daughters and values their life outside of the spotlight, over the years he's opened up about what fatherhood means to him and regularly hits the red carpet with his wife of 15 years, Laurie Louie. Here's everything we know about Woody Harrelson's kids, his relationship with his wife and their private family life.

Who Is Woody Harrelson's Wife Laura Louie?

Harrelson had been married once before to Nancy Simon (daughter of playwright Neil Simon) in the mid-80s but called it quits after only a year. He wasn't sure he even really believed in the institution of marriage until he met Laura Louie, who was working as his personal assistant after his career took off from "Cheers."

"She was so great that every other person in 'Cheers' got an assistant after that. She became my assistant the day after I met her and for the next three years," the actor explained to the Hollywood Reporter.

"It was one of those things I wouldn't admit to myself: I didn't want to be attracted to my amazing assistant."

So after he just couldn't take it anymore, Harrelson wrote her a song and decided to play it for her to see if she felt the same way. Talk about an incredibly romantic gesture. How do you even say no to that?!

"It was pretty direct. I play her the song, and afterward she says, "Woody, I've been in love with you for the last two and a half years." The insecure actor in me is like, 'What about the other six months?!' I got the most amazing wife I could imagine."

The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have three daughters together — Deni, Zoe and Makani. The couple has been raising their children in Maui, Hawaii for years, but the actor recently relocated back to his home state of Texas to settle down in Austin.

Deni Montana Harrelson

The oldest daughter, Deni, was born in 1994. She was kept away from the cameras (giving her the normal life she deserved) and was even homeschooled as a young child.

"I have a few regrets, but my primary one is that I feel like I'm away from home too much and not getting enough time with the kids," Harrelson explained to HuffPost.

"We used to homeschool the first two, which I guess is another way of saying that we didn't worry about their education. I always feel like they learn more by just hanging with me and going places. But no, they eventually wanted to go to school, and that really put a big wedge between our, you know, hang time."

Ultimately, the actor felt like becoming a dad was something he definitely needed at the time and fully embraces his role as 'Dad.'

"I remember my daughter Deni coming along, and she was so pure and caring of everybody and everything. And somehow, this little being managed to get around all the obstacles ? the gun turrets, the walls, the moats, the sentries ? that were wrapped around my heart," he told Esquire in 2008. "My heart at that time needed her. I think it's the best thing going ... parenthood."

Zoe Giordano Harrelson

His daughter Zoe was second born, joining the family in 1996. Similar to her older sister, she has mostly been raised out of the limelight. In 2015 she appeared with her father in a short film, "U2: Song for Someone," and led a Ted Talk at her high school.

Makani Ravello Harrelson

The youngest member of the family joined a full decade after her sister Zoe in 2006. Following her birth, the couple released a statement saying that their family was now complete with her addition.

"In this crazy patriarchal world we live in, we are doing our part to balance the energy. We are proud to announce the completion of our goddess trilogy with the birth of our third daughter, Makani Ravello."