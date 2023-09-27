Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Brothers? Maury Povich Wants to Find Out

As longtime friends and costars who share an easy chemistry onscreen, there's no denying that Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are brothers in the metaphorical sense. But Maury Povich, who made a name for himself in the '90s by revealing DNA test results on daytime TV, has offered to confirm whether the actors are literal brothers.

In a recent conversation with McConaughey on E! News, they shared a video message from Povich where he expressed his willingness to come out of retirement to conduct a DNA test for McConaughey and Harrelson.

"We could do primetime, 'DNA: Maury's Back With Woody and Matthew.' I'll even get my showtime color back in my hair," Povich said in the video. "Woody's got my number. I'm ready."

Povich, recognized for his famous phrase, "You are not the father," hosted the Maury talk show from 1991 to 2022.

In response to the video, McConaughey, who was promoting his first children's book "Just Because" on E! News, commented, "I don't know if we're going to be calling you to do it on your show, but I like the way you're thinking."

Earlier this year, McConaughey shared on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast that he's been pondering whether Harrelson is truly a family member.

"In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey said. "And my mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew.' It was a loaded K-N-E-W."

While McConaughey believes that Harrelson might be more open to taking a DNA test, he himself is somewhat hesitant.