Dan + Shay and Carrie Underwood Team Up for Song from 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Dan +Shay are officially joining Carrie Underwood for a song on the Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack. Both acts decided to tease their fans with clips of "Only Us" on their social media.
The film adaptation of the Tony award-winning Broadway musical is set to be released on Sept. 24. After its premiere in 2015, the musical was highly praised after winning Best Score at the 71st Tony Awards in 2017. "Only Us" is performed during the second act by Evan Hansen and Sally Murphy, who are played by Ben Platt and Katlyn Dever in the film adaptation.
I’m so excited to share that I teamed up with @DanAndShay to record a very special song for the #DearEvanHansenMovie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack! “Only Us” is coming your way this Friday! Soundtrack available to preorder now: https://t.co/0YRImytbVG! pic.twitter.com/p4QNcW0zHJ
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 31, 2021
Dan + Shay first teased the collaboration on their Instagram account on August 30th when they posted a photo of them with Underwood. That highly spiked the interest of fans, especially after they added a studio video of musicians without any context. The day after, Underwood shared more details.
The country music singer wrote, "I'm so excited to share that I teamed up with @danandshay to record a very special song for the #DearEvanHansenMovie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack! "'Only Us' is coming your way this Friday!"
The Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack includes songs by Finneas, SZA, Sam Smith and Tori Kelly and will officially be available when the movie is released next month.
.@carrieunderwood 👀 pic.twitter.com/e0FYfABKAE
— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) August 31, 2021
News of the anticipated song comes as Dan+Shay prepares for their headlining tour. The Arena Tour was set to begin in 2020 but was canceled after a couple of shows. All dates were pushed up to September 2021 with the first show kicking off September 9 in Greenville S.C.
Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour 2021
- Sept. 9 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Sept. 10 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
- Sept. 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sept. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Sept. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Sept. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Sept. 18 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
- Sept. 23 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
- Sept. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- Sept. 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Oct. 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Oct. 2 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- Oct. 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- Oct. 15* - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
- Oct. 16* - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
- Oct. 17 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
- Oct. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Oct. 21 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Oct. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
- Oct. 24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Oct. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Oct. 29 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
- Nov. 4 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Nov. 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Nov. 12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
- Nov. 13 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- Nov. 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- Nov. 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- Nov. 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Dec. 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Dec. 4 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
- Dec. 5 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Dec. 7 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
