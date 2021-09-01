Dan + Shay and Carrie Underwood Team Up for Song from 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Dan +Shay are officially joining Carrie Underwood for a song on the Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack. Both acts decided to tease their fans with clips of "Only Us" on their social media.

The film adaptation of the Tony award-winning Broadway musical is set to be released on Sept. 24. After its premiere in 2015, the musical was highly praised after winning Best Score at the 71st Tony Awards in 2017. "Only Us" is performed during the second act by Evan Hansen and Sally Murphy, who are played by Ben Platt and Katlyn Dever in the film adaptation.

I’m so excited to share that I teamed up with @DanAndShay to record a very special song for the #DearEvanHansenMovie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack! “Only Us” is coming your way this Friday! Soundtrack available to preorder now: https://t.co/0YRImytbVG! pic.twitter.com/p4QNcW0zHJ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 31, 2021

Dan + Shay first teased the collaboration on their Instagram account on August 30th when they posted a photo of them with Underwood. That highly spiked the interest of fans, especially after they added a studio video of musicians without any context. The day after, Underwood shared more details.

The Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack includes songs by Finneas, SZA, Sam Smith and Tori Kelly and will officially be available when the movie is released next month.

News of the anticipated song comes as Dan+Shay prepares for their headlining tour. The Arena Tour was set to begin in 2020 but was canceled after a couple of shows. All dates were pushed up to September 2021 with the first show kicking off September 9 in Greenville S.C.

Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour 2021

Sept. 9 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 10 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sept. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 18 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 23 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Sept. 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Oct. 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 2 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Oct. 15* - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

Oct. 16* - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Oct. 17 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Oct. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Oct. 21 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Oct. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Oct. 24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Oct. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Oct. 29 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Nov. 4 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Nov. 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Nov. 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Nov. 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Nov. 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Dec. 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 4 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

Dec. 5 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Dec. 7 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

