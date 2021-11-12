Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Abby Law's Nashville Love Story Is Completely Adorable

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers is half of one of the hottest country duos in Nashville alongside Shay Mooney. From performing with Justin Bieber at the 2020 CMA Awards to new hot singles left and right, the country music star's career is on fire right now. Through his rise to fame over the past few years he's had longtime love Abby Law by his side and their love story is completely adorable.

The couple met in 2013 both volunteering for an animal rescue center. They immediately hit it off over their mutual love for animals and they're also both vegetarians! After three and a half years of dating, Smyers proposed while the couple was vacationing in Waikiki, Hawaii. You really couldn't ask for a more perfect setting.

Each of them posted about the exciting news on social media and Abby's caption is just too sweet:

"There are few words to fully convey this feeling of complete happiness. Daniel Smyers, knowing and loving you has been the most rewarding part of my life thus far and continuing our journey together as your wife will be an honor."

Just six months later, the country star and Abby Law said I do in their favorite place, their home of Music City. Bandmate Shay Mooney was part of the wedding party as well as the couple's rescue dogs -- Chief, Ghost, and Joy. It was the same year that Mooney married Hannah Billingsley so footage from both weddings was used in the music video for "Speechless." Since the couple passionately volunteers and fosters dogs through the Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Tennessee, they included them on their registry so friends and family could make donations.

"We've included a fundraiser for Proverbs in our registry," Law told People leading up to the big day. "We've built a life together over the past few years and didn't really need a lot of stuff, so we included it if someone wants to donate."

"The wedding is going to be very representative of the both of us," added Smyers. "We're both vegetarians so there's going to be a lot of vegetarian and vegan food options, and our dogs are going to be in the wedding so it's going to be very us and laid-back."

Dan and Shay have been incredibly busy over the last few years. They won Duo of the Year at the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and even won a Grammy Award and CMT Music Award for "Speechless." From their debut single "19 You + Me" to "Tequila" and "I Should Probably Go to Bed," the duo consistently shows that they are one of the great iconic acts in country music and are here to stay.

In 2020, the duo released a Christmas country song, "Take Me Home For Christmas," and wives Hannah Mooney and Abby Smyers made appearances in the video. We hope their sweet families keep making more appearances in future music videos!

