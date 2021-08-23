Carrie Underwood Gets Soaked While Singing 'Before He Cheats'' at Barefoot Country Music Festival

Carrie Underwood proved once again why she is one of the best performers in the world. The country artist didn't let a little rain slow her down while singing in New Jersey for one of the many shows she has scheduled for 2021. The singer faced the rain during her Barefoot Country Music Fest live performance on Saturday, as she was seen cat-walking through the stage while being drenched. Together, the crowd and Underwood sang Before He Cheats, one of the most popular songs of her career.

Weather experts had announced heavy rain from tropical storm Henry was threatening the area, but that didn't stop the festival from occurring and having a fun night. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the Fest was actually very successful with more than 10,000 fans each day to see superstars Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dan + Shay, Lee Brice, and more. The American Idol winner shared several photos and videos of her performance including one where she was getting soaked and dancing while singing.

Before He Cheats was written by Josh Kear and Chris Thompkins, making it the third released single for Underwood's debut studio album Some Hearts. The song topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five consecutive weeks and reached the top 5 on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart. It became the first country song to sell over two million digitally and was once considered the best-selling country song of all time. The song has been certified 6 times Platinum by the RIAA and is Underwood's largest selling single to date.

The Grammy award winner's residency in Las Vegas at The Theatre at Resorts World is set to begin on December 1st and include shows in December, March, and April. This year she also released a gospel album and announced plans to expand her holiday album which is due out in September. These albums come after her studio album Cry Pretty which was released in 2018 which was followed by a full tour.

It was recently announced that Underwood will return for the 9th season of Sunday Night Football as the opening theme singer. NBC announced her role for the 2021-2022 NFL season on August 23rd. Fans can expect to see Underwood at a virtual tailgate party with featured cameos from NFL stars and fan submitted videos. She first assumed the role of Saturday Night Football singer back in 2013. The new video is set to be released during the September 12th game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams.

