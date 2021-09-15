Carly Pearce + Ashley McBryde Join Forces for 'Never Wanted to Be That Girl'

On forthcoming album 29: Written in Stone (out Sept. 17 via Big Machine Records), Carly Pearce pulls off one of her most impressive feats yet-- Matching the vocal might and storytelling acumen of Ashley McBryde on "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

The duo wrote the new song with one of Nashville's most prolific wordsmiths, Shane McAnally. Its lyrics offer the perspectives of two women trapped in a cheating husband's web.

"Nobody ever thinks it will happen to them," Pearce explained in a press release. "You never see it coming, but there's always an explanation. You know, who'd ever want to think that way about someone they love. Why would you? And so, that's where this song started: the things you don't see, because you'd never look.

"Ashley is such a great drop-into-the-moment writer, she was able to bring that reality bomb truth to what we were doing," the Kentucky-born singer continued. "She's fearless, and she understands human nature in a way that let us both really write to the hurt of realizing we've been lied to by someone we're intimate with."

McBryde heaps equally glowing praise on her newest duet partner.

"Carly isn't afraid to face the less potable subjects," McBryde said in a press release. "As a writer she's willing to get in there and get very honest. Writing this song together with Shane strengthened our friendship and taught us more about one another and ourselves. Seriously, nobody wants to be the other woman. And when you find you are ... damn. It's such a gut punch."

Pearce's new album also includes the Patty Loveless duet (and Loretta Lynn tribute) "Dear Miss Loretta." Co-writers of note range from Kelsea Ballerini ("Diamondback") to Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey ("Day One").

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" Lyrics

You helped me change a tire

In a Citgo parking lot

You said we both could use a beer

And I said, "Hell, why not"

What started out as one night

Turned to six months just like that

You never had a ring on

So I never thought to ask

But then last night I saw a message on his phone

It said, "Hey, babe, what time you coming home?"

I never wanted to be that girl

I never wanted to hate myself

I thought this kind of lonely

Only happens to somebody else

Being the other one when there's another one

God, this feels like hell

I thought I knew who I was

But it's getting hard to tell

I never wanted to be that girl

I've heard about those women

Who didn't have a clue

The ones who made excuses

Like my mama used to do

And he jumps in the shower

Just as soon as he gets home

And I'll spend half an hour

Going through his phone

I never wanted to be that girl

I never wanted to hate myself

I thought this kind of lonely

Only happens to somebody else

Being the other one when there's another one

God, this feels like hell

I thought I knew who I was

But it's getting hard to tell

I never wanted to be that girl

Oh, and I feel stupid

I feel cheap

I feel used

I feel weak

I never wanted to be that girl

I never wanted to hate myself

I thought this kind of lonely

Only happens to somebody else

Being the other one when there's another one

God, this feels like hell

I thought I knew who I was

But it's getting hard to tell

I never wanted to be that girl

I never wanted to be that girl

I never wanted to be that girl

