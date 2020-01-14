Brooks & Dunn Announce 2020 Reboot Tour

Legendary country duo Brooks & Dunn are hitting the road for their first tour since their 2010 retirement. Dubbed the Reboot Tour, the 2020 trek will kick off on May 15 in St. Louis and will hit over a dozen cities before wrapping up in Chicago on September 19.
Tickets for the tour will be available on Brooks and Dunn's official website.
The tour is named for the duo's 2019 album Reboot, which paired Brooks and Dunn with contemporary country stars such as Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde and more.
The "Neon Moon" performers will kick off the 2020 portion of their ongoing Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire (Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas) in April.
Ronnie Dunn recently released Re-Dunn, a collection of covers of his favorite classic country and rock songs, including hits by Buck Owens, Lefty Frizzell, Gary Stewart, George Strait, Tom T. Hall, Eric Clapton, Merle Haggard and more.
Brooks and Dunn 2020 Tour Dates:
May 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 16 -- Indianapolis, Ind. -- Ruoff Music Center
May 22 -- Raleigh, N.C. -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 23 -- Bristow, Va. -- Jiffy Lube Live
May 29 -- Tampa, Fla. -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 30 -- Orange Beach, Ala. -- The Wharf Amphitheater
June 5 -- Dallas, Texas -- Dos Equis Pavilion
June 6 -- Houston, Texas -- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
June 26 -- Camden, N.J. -- BB&T Pavilion
June 27 -- Mansfield, Mass. -- Xfinity Center
Aug. 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio -- Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 29 -- Burgettstown, Pa. -- S&T Bank Music Park
Sept. 4 -- Holmdel, N.J. -- PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 5 -- Wantagh, N.Y. -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 10 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 -- Charlotte, N.C. -- PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 18 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio -- Blossom Music Center
Sept. 19 -- Chicago, Ill. -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre