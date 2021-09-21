Deana Carter Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'Did I Shave My Legs For This?' With Special Re-Issue

Deana Carter is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album Did I Shave My Legs for This? with a special re-release, featuring new versions of some of the country star's biggest '90s hits. An updated version of "Strawberry Wine" will pair Carter with Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan and Vince Gill on guitar, while a new take on the title track "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" will feature Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde and Vince Gill.

Carter made the announcement on Sept. 21 during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show.

"I am beyond blown away to see the generational connection between my first single, 'Strawberry Wine' and all the fans, young and seasoned," Carter said in a press release. "Being a part of a song that has become an anthem for the '90s and beyond is such a blessing and more than I could've ever dreamed of. The fans have been the catalyst for the success of 'Strawberry Wine' and the whole Shave album because of their connection to the truth and realness behind the songs. They lived it -- just like I did -- and just like all of my collaborators did. It was an honor to re-record two favorites with my fellow female artists who inspire me and who I admire. These new versions are a way of raising a glass to everyone who loves these songs, and to the country radio stations still playing them, and to say thank you. I hope everyone enjoys celebrating 25 years of Did I Shave My Legs For This? as much as I've enjoyed putting together these very special releases."

Read More: 'Strawberry Wine': The Story Behind Deana Carter's Steamy Summer Anthem

The Grammy-nominated "Strawberry Wine" was written by celebrated singer-songwriter Matraca Berg. The song was the 1997 CMA Single and Song of the Year.

"Did I Shave My Legs For This?" was written by Carter and Rhonda Hart and hit No. 25 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

"Who knew that some girl talk would end up becoming a cultural catchphrase for decades to come? Wow! This song is proof that a genuine, heartfelt message can be delivered with a sense of humor, yet stand firm in the conviction to not settle for less in this life," Carter said of the title track to her debut record. "Thanks to all the ladies who have sung this anthem at the top of their lungs and to my record label for letting me boldly title my debut album so memorably."

Did I Shave My Legs For This? also featured the No. 1 hit "We Danced Anyway," "How Do I Get There" and "Count Me In."

Carter will perform on the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 16.

'Did I Shave My Legs For This' Re-Release

CD

1. "I've Loved Enough To Know"

2. "We Danced Anyway"

3. "Count Me In"

4. "If This Is Love"

5. "Love Ain't Worth Making"

6. "Before We Ever Heard Goodbye"

7. "How Do I Get There"

8. "Strawberry Wine" (remastered original)

9. "That's How You Know It's Love"

10. "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" (remastered original)

11. "To The Other Side"

12. "Strawberry Wine" (2021 version)

13. "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" (2021 version)

DIGITAL DELUXE

1. "I've Loved Enough To Know"

2. "We Danced Anyway"

3. "Count Me In"

4. "If This Is Love"

5. "Love Ain't Worth Making"

6. "Before We Ever Heard Goodbye"

7. "How Do I Get There"

8. "Strawberry Wine" (remastered original)

9. "That's How You Know It's Love"

10. "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" (remastered original)

11. "To The Other Side"

12. "Strawberry Wine" (2021 version)

13. "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" (2021 version)

14. "Angel Without A Prayer"

15. "Rita Valentine"

16. "I Can't Shake You"**

17. "Are You Coming Home Today?"**

18. "Turn Those Wheels Around"**

19. "Graffiti Bridge"

20. "We Share a Wall"**

21. "Don't Let Go"**

22. "Just What You Need"**

23. "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" (alternate version)**

** Previously unreleased digitally

Related Videos