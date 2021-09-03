'Strawberry Wine': The Story Behind Deana Carter's Steamy Summer Anthem

In August of 1996, newcomer Deana Carter released the lead single from her debut album Did I Shave My Legs For This? The song, an ode to teenage romance and lost innocence, would change the trajectory of Carter's career and go on to become one of the biggest hits of the '90s. "Strawberry Wine" earned Carter her first No. 1. But more importantly, it signified a change in direction for country radio and continues to resonate with country fans of all ages over 20 years later.

Green on the Vine

"I was caught somewhere between a woman and a child/ one restless summer we found love growing wild/ on the banks of the river on a well-beaten path/ it's funny how those memories they last/ like strawberry wine."

The groundbreaking coming-of-age anthem was written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison, who had each already scored hits separately and as co-writers. (Berg and Harrison co-wrote Martina McBride's "Wild Angels" and Trisha Yearwood's "Wrong Side of Memphis.") But even their previous success probably didn't prepare them for the impact "Strawberry Wine" would have on the first time they collaborated together.

The dreamy waltz provided instant nostalgia for anyone who remembered "when 30 was old" piqued the curiosity of anyone too young to have lived out the love story themselves. Releasing the ballad in late summer certainly didn't hurt. The tale of trysts under "the hot July moon" and summer memories with fall quickly approaching provided a perfect setting for a radio smash. Not to mention naming the song after the fruit wine that tastes like fresh strawberries. Going through numerous wine bottles over the course of the summer and drinking it out of the wide mouth of mason jars just screams the summer season. Professional winemakers probably shudder reading this but hey... it's nostalgia.

By the end of November, the song had reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, replacing Patty Loveless' "Lonely Too Long."

Love Growing Wild

The song didn't only describe the delight of first love, but it also addressed the reality of what happens when that love fades. ("A few cards and letters and one long distance call, we drifted away like the leaves in the fall.")

And like any great country song, it gets down to specifics. You can feel the wistfulness of thinking back on lost love. It's a five-minute saga that everyone could relate to -- or wanted to.

Berg found inspiration for the song through her upbringing on a farm in Wisconsin, where her grandfather worked as a dairy farmer.

Songs about young love were nothing new. But at the time, few country songs told the familiar tale from the female perspective. There hadn't been a country hit that put female desire at the forefront since Pam Tillis' take on the swooning "Maybe it Was Memphis," written by Michael Anderson.

The music video for "Strawberry Wine," which featured glimpses of a young couple and showed Carter standing in the entryway to a seemingly abandoned house, only added to the song's allure.

Read More: Rooted in Country: Jenny Gill on Deana Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'

The song won numerous accolades, including Song of the Year at the 1997 Country Music Association Awards. It was an especially impressive feat in a year that included Tracy Lawrence's "Time Marches On," Alan Jackson's "I'll Try" and George Strait's "Carried Away."

It was also voted Song of the Year by the Nashville Songwriters Association International and nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song. The song received a nomination for Best Country Song at the 1997 Academy of Country Music awards.

Carter and Matraca Berg would team up once again -- this time as writers. The two penned "You and Tequila," which was initially recorded for Carter's 2003 album I'm Just a Girl and became a Top 5 hit for Kenny Chesney in 2011. Berg also recorded the song for her 2011 album The Dreaming Fields.

At a time when women's stories are sorely missing from country radio, "Strawberry Wine" is a reminder of their power.

Also, if you find yourself really wanted to take your love of this classic song to the next level, consider bottling your own homemade strawberry wine. Fermentation only takes two weeks if you airlock your mason jars and the ingredients are simple once you find some wine yeast which is available on Amazon. Winemaking with your own strawberries could be the ultimate summertime activity you didn't know you needed! Go crazy, throw in some rhubarb and lemon juice and impress your friends as you drink this sweet goodness while listening to "Strawberry Wine."

"Strawberry Wine" Lyrics

He was working through college on my grandpa's farm

I was thirsting for knowledge and he had a car

I was caught somewhere between a woman and a child

When one restless summer we found love growing wild

On the banks of the river on a well-beaten path

It's funny how those memories they last Like strawberry wine, seventeen

The hot July moon saw everything

My first taste of love oh bittersweet

Green on the vine

Like strawberry wine I still remember when thirty was old

And my biggest fear was September when he had to go

A few cards and letters and one long distance call

We drifted away like the leaves in the fall

But year after year I come back to this place

Just to remember the taste Of strawberry wine, seventeen

The hot July moon saw everything

My first taste of love oh bittersweet

Green on the vine

Like strawberry wine The fields have grown over now

Years since they've seen the plow

There's nothing time hasn't touched

Is it really him or the loss of my innocence

I've been missing so much Like strawberry wine, seventeen

The hot July moon saw everything

My first taste of love, oh bittersweet

Green on the vine

Like strawberry wine

Strawberry wine

Strawberry wine

This post was originally published on April 20, 2018.

Related Videos