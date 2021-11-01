Talk about quite a wild and spooky Halloween! Some of our favorite country music stars decided to go all out this year. Several celebrities, such as Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Maren Morris shared their Halloween costumes online, showing off their family's outfits to commemorate the ghoulish holiday. From classic celebrity costumes, such as Marylin Monroe and Dolly Parton in a playboy bunny suit, to our beloved favorite classic cartoons, these country artists looked stylish for the night ahead!

Thomas Rhett along with his wife Lauren Atkins and his family decided to join forces with the universe, dressing up as the Star Wars crew, and boy was it adorable!

Then we have Brad Paisley who also joins them, dressing up as the popular Disney+ character that took the world by storm, "The Mandalorian."

Jason Aldean and Lauren Alaina both paid tribute to other famous country singers on social media, while Taylor Swift decided to surprise the internet in her squirrel costume. Miranda Lambert decided to become a fighter pilot for Halloween; she and her husband Brendan dressed up as Charlie and Maverick from Top Gun.

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan donned multiple costumes this year. The couple dressed up as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, and boy, did I laugh after seeing this picture. The country star also shares pictures on Instagram showing the couple singing on the tailgate of a pickup truck with their adorable dog, Choc, dressed up as American Gladiators! Bryan wrote, "Always a fun #Halloween with this one, @linabryan3 had us in an American Gladiator competition."

Keeping it classy, Jon Pardi and his wife Summer brought some groove to the holiday by dressing up in outfits inspired by the King of Rock & Roll! By far my favorite of the night definitely had to be Kelsea Ballerini's. She hilariously dressed up as our favorite chef, Guy Fieri, and brought some Flavortown to life. Ah, it's the best holiday indeed! These celebrities killed it this year!

