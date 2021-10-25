There is a hero in the house! Luke Bryan apparently helped a woman who was stranded on the side of the road in Tennessee, after she blew out her tire. The woman, identified as Courtney Potts, was traveling with her kids when the flat tire occurred. Coming in to save the day, the country singer just so happened to be traveling on the same road when he encountered the mom's stranded vehicle.

That's when Bryan stopped to help the woman, and offered to change her tire. Potts, who was probably excited out of her mind, shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, which showed the country star knelt down on the pavement cracking the nuts off the tire.

Read More: Dolly Parton Raised $700K For Middle Tennessee Flood Victims

In the caption, Potts wrote, "My life is made!" and while flat tires aren't ideal, to meet Luke Bryan in such a normal situation truly is one in a million! It really made our day so much better." As expected, followers shared all of their love for the country entertainer, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

One user wrote, "This is why Luke Bryan is a legend even with all that fame and money and he still is a great person, absolutely love it man." While another one stated, "Wow!! How cool is that!!"

Read More: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Celebrate Engagement Anniversary With Adorable Proposal Video

The "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" singer has had quite a few busy months recently, making several headlines! He was announced as the host for the 55th Annual CMA Awards which is set to air on November 10th.

The event is one of the biggest nights for country singers! CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern spoke about their decision to choose Bryan as host, noting, "His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week on 'American Idol.' I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA Awards."

Related Videos