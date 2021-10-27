Carrie Underwood's 2005 Debut Album 'Some Hearts' Certified 9x Platinum

Congratulations are in order for country superstar Carrie Underwood, after her 2005 debut album, Some Hearts, has officially been certified 9X Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales in excess of 9 million units. Underwood was commemorated on October 23 during her Grand Ole Opry with plaques that celebrated her milestone, which also included the 7X Platinum certification of her epic single, "Before He Cheats."

Underwood was given the honors by Jackie Jones, who is the RIAA Vice President, Artist & Industry Relations. Some Hearts was released in 2005 by Arista Nashville and was produced by Dann Huff and Mark Bright. The album is currently the sixth and most recent country album to receive 9x Platinum.

She now joins Taylor Swift and Garth Brooks as the only three country artists to reach that title in the past 16 years. It is also the best-selling album by an "American Idol" alumni in the United States and the best-selling country album of the last 10 years. Underwood won three Grammy Awards for the album, including Best New Artist, and twice for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Jesus, Take the Wheel" in 2007, and for "Before He Cheats" in 2008.

"Before He Cheats" was written by Chris Thompkins and Josh Kear, and is the 11th country song to achieve 7x Platinum. The awards don't stop there, Underwood also has five songs from her album Cry Pretty that have gone Gold and Platinum, including Platinum-certified singles, "Southbound" and The Champion," and Gold-certified "Love Wins, "Drinking Alone," and "Cry Pretty."

All of the nine album releases debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Country Chart. The country superstar has sold over more than 66 million recorded worldwide, has recorded 28 No. 1's, has seven albums certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, and has achieved Platinum and Gold history with over 70 million certifications.

