The CMT Artist of the Year event was a total success for everyone! Honorees for the night included Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton. Mickey Guyton earned the Breakthrough Artist of the Year honor while Randy Travis was presented with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.

Luckily for us, the event was in person this time, and celebrities didn't hesitate to bring in their A-game when it came to style. Live from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, some of the biggest stars chose some unique fashion statements to showcase their personalities, because well, why not? It's been a tough year due to the pandemic, so might as well bring all the sparkle and shine to the table...or carpet! Let's not forget the color scheme, which yelled autumn left and right and was full of dark colors! It ranged from pantsuits to mini dresses to tuxedos -- we saw it all!

Here are some of the best-dressed stars from the 2021 CMT Artis of the Year event.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner

By far one of my favorite looks of the night was Gabby Barrett. Just look at how gorgeous she looks! Wearing a black cheetah-like dress paired with high-length gloves, she is radiating. The rising star also delivered a reimagined version of the single "The Good Ones" during the event, featuring Foehner, who is her husband. It's definitely one of my favorite performances of the night.

Morgan and Chris Stapleton

Just look at this adorable couple rocking that matching look! For the special night, R&B group Boyz II Men paid tribute to the country singer with the help from Kevin Olusola, the beatboxing cellist of Pentatonix. The group put a stunning twist on Stapelton's song "Cold." Throughout their entire performance, the couple was seen singing along and dancing from their table and they stood up to give the group a big cheer after their performance.

Laney and Walker Hayes

The Hayes' sure know how to dress "Fancy Like!" The couple matched in dark black with Laney dressed in a beautiful black gown and a silver purse to give it a touch of color. After his song and dance went instantly viral this year, the country singer finally got to perform his hit, closing the show with a performance that pretty much rocked the crowd. His performance was actually presented by Applebees as it showed several TikTok videos behind the artist of people doing the dance! Talk about serious goosebumps.

Mickey Guyton

Showcasing a STUNNING glittery sequin black long sleeve dress, Guyton was definitely the talk of the night! Guyton was honored at the event, which celebrated her breakout year with singles such as "Black like Me '' and her debut album Remember Her Name. The country singer also took the stage alongside Yola to sing the album's title track. One of the most memorable events of the night was her touching speech in which she thanked God for where she was. She stated, "When the Lord closes a door, somewhere he opens a window. In my case, he shattered a whole glass ceiling. I made it my life's purpose to show that country music really is everyone's music."

Here are other country music stars that brought fashion to the red carpet!

Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover

Reyna Roberts

Cassie DiLaura

Lainey Wilson

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan Pardi

Cassadee Pope and Lindsay Ell

Lady A

Kevin Olusola and Kane Brown

