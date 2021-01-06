The 10 Best Jon Pardi Songs, Ranked

Jon Pardi knew he was meant for country music from an early age. Originally hailing from Dixon, California, the cowboy hat-clad Pardi grew up listening to the honky-tonk greats. The singer started writing his own songs when he was just 12 years old and started his own band in high school. After graduation, he packed his bags and headed straight for Nashville.

Pardi kicked off his professional career by opening for Dierks Bentley in 2010 and has had multiple hits on the Billboard charts since his debut single in 2012. With two studio albums under his belt, he's not stopping any time soon. Here's our round up of the 10 best Jon Pardi songs so far.

Note that this story first ran in March 2019, so we skip over more recent cuts, including "Heartache Medication," "Ain't Always the Cowboy," "Me and Jack" and Thomas Rhett duet "Beer Can't Fix."

10. "Dirt On My Boots"

The second release from his sophomore album California Sunrise, "Dirt On My Boots" was Pardi's second No. 1 hit. This is one of those songs you just can't turn off.

9. "Cowboy Hat"

Pardi's cheeky ode to late night country romance and, of course, cowboy hats, is neo-traditional country at its finest. Who wouldn't love a song with the lyric "can't resist you in that Resistol"?

8. "Heartache on the Dance Floor"

Written by Pardi, Bart Butler and Brice Long, "Heartache on the Dance Floor" was a top 5 hit. It was also nominated for a CMT Music Award for Male Video of the Year.

7. "Missin' You Crazy"

Pardi's very first single from his debut album Write You a Song does not disappoint. The song really kicked off his career and made it to the top 40 on the country charts.

6. "Night Shift"

Another hit from the singer's second album, "Night Shift" was heard on ESPN broadcasts during 2018 college football broadcasts, which is fitting considering its Pardi's favorite sport.

5. "Up All Night"

This top 10 hit from Write You A Song is an incredibly catchy ode to kicking back with your sweetheart. "Up All Night" perfectly captures Pardi's effortless blend of modern and traditional country.

4. "What I Can't Put Down"

This signature song from the singer's debut album is a crowd pleaser. It's a classic country-rock tune that stands the test of time.

3. "When I've Been Drinkin'"

Another strong song from Pardi's debut full-length album, "When I've Been Drinkin" is a smooth classic country song. The laid back tune really showcases the singer in his element.

2. "Head Over Boots"

Co-written by Pardi and Luke Laird, the lead single from California Sunrise was the first No. 1 of his career. Pardi was inspired to write the song while watching couples dancing at a Texas dance hall. After watching couples young and old twirl around the dance floor, he knew he wanted to write something that people would enjoy dancing to.

1. "She Ain't In It"

Written by Clint Daniels and Wynn Varble, "She Ain't In It" is a hurts-so-good, tear-in-your-beer modern classic and a clear indicator of Pardi's traditional country roots.

This story was originally published on Mar 26, 2019.

