'That Is Country': Lana Scott Chooses Team Blake After Covering Kelsea Ballerini on 'The Voice'

The blind auditions for season 21 of The Voice continued on Tuesday as country singer Lana Scott covered an epic rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's song "Hole In The Bottle." Safe to say the singer impressed all coaches, but received two chair turns, with Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson fighting for her to join their teams. Scott is a native of Chesapeake, Va., and now resides in Pasadena Cal. Sporting a beautiful denim dress and knee-high boots, she showcased that singular country twang, taking over the stage as a true artist.

As she ended her performance, Shelton quickly exclaimed, "that is country!" He continued, "I can't put a value on your tone," Shelton gushed. "You have that whiny country thing that we just don't hear anymore, and the fact that you have so much energy and so much personality on stage, my God, thank you for coming to this show."

Clarkson was equally impressed with Scott's performance. "I love your sound, it kind of reminded me of [The Chicks] Natalie Maines mixed with Pam Tillis," Clarkson said. "You just have that really cool, stylized country sound, which I love. I wouldn't call it whiny." In which Shelton exclaimed, "People who don't understand country music, don't understand how awesome that is."

As the dynamic duo continued to banter back and forth to convince the contestant to join their teams, both fellow coaches Ariana Grande and John Legend went off-camera for a little popcorn snack as they continued to banter.

Clarkson was heard saying, "Oh my God, Lana, I grew up in Texas on country music. I don't wear cowboy boots or a belt buckle. I love country music, though. I grew up going to Country Fest and things like that, it is a lifestyle. I think I would be a really good coach for you, and you would look really snazzy in this turquoise number, right here."

To which Shelton explained, "After 21 seasons of doing this, I don't show up pandering by trying to gift jackets and first aid kits and robes, I try to offer them a trophy at the end of this thing. That's my number one gift, I give people, is the championship." When the other two judges returned, Shelton questioned Scott's love for the country. Shelton asked if she was born loving country music.

Although Scott admitted to loving other genres, she did share that country was her favorite. She explained that she grew up with country music and cookouts in Virginia where her family were always huge fans of Faith Hill and Blake Shelton and had their music in the background. She stated, "My dad loves you, by the way. I sing a variety of music, but country is my home base."

So as you can imagine, she ultimately chose to join Team Blake. "I love you both so much, I can't even tell you. So, this is a dream," Scott said before making her decision. "I have to trust my heart, and this is for me and you Dad -- Blake."

The Voice will return next Monday at 8/7c on NBC. What are you? Team Ariana, Team Kelly, Team Blake or Team Legend?

