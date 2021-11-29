The 5 Best Carly Pearce Songs, Ranked

Whether your personal taste favors Reba McEntire classics or Luke Combs' latest country radio hit, there's something for you in the catalog of one of today's most gifted vocalists, Carly Pearce.

Pearce's best songs so far, from punchy banjo tune "Honeysuckle" to the more pop-friendly "Closer to You," have made her a regular on the Grand Ole Opry stage (she officially became a member in 2021) and a welcome reinforcement in Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and others' push to bring fresh voices to radio playlists and awards show broadcasts.

For a small taste of what makes Pearce so special, check out this rundown of our five favorite Carly Pearce songs.

5. "I Hope You're Happy Now" (with Lee Brice)

?One of the better big league duets in recent years teamed Pearce with fellow vocal powerhouse Lee Brice.

The No. 1 country airplay hit and Top 30 pop single appears on both Pearce's self-titled 2020 album and Brice's Hey World.

For the 2020 CMA Awards, which Brice missed due to a positive COVID-19 test, Lady A's Charles Kelley joined Pearce to tell both sides of a breakup.

"I Hope You're Happy Now" was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards. Though that accolade went to Maren Morris for "The Bones," Pearce and Brice did take home the award for Musical Event of the Year.

4. "Every Little Thing"

Pearce, Emily Shackelton and the song's producer, busbee, co-wrote one of the strongest opening statements by any 21st century country artist. The chart-topping tale of heartbreak became the title track of the Nashville star's debut album, which also brought us another pace-setting single, "Hide the Wine."

3. "29"

Pearce's 29, a seven-song EP released in Feb. 2021 by Big Machine Records, tells a warts-and-all account of the final year of her 20s, including her eight-month marriage to fellow country singer Michael Ray. Beyond that context, its title track should be relatable to a lot of 20 and 30-somethings who've found that graduating from college in six years or less didn't equal a smooth transition to the adult life we expected because of our parents or popular culture.

2. "Next Girl"

More than the Dobro accompaniment on "Next Girl" points back to '90s country. Its story-driven lyrics also find Pearce filling the shoes of Kathy Mattea, fellow Kentucky native (and "Dear Miss Loretta" collaborator") Patty Loveless and other country music greats from her childhood.

Pearce co-wrote it with fellow '90s aficionados Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

1. "Show Me Around"

Busbee, a go-to producer and songwriter for Pearce, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and other Nashville stars, died from brain cancer in 2019. Pearce honored the 43 year old's memory with this, the saddest country song since Brice's "I Drive Your Truck." It's built on the Christian belief that we'll see loved ones again on the other side of eternity.

