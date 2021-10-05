Blake Shelton Shares Tracklist for Forthcoming 'Body Language' Deluxe Edition

More new music's on the way from Blake Shelton, and it'll arrive as four bonus tracks for a deluxe edition of his May 2021 album Body Language (out Dec. 3 via Warner Music Nashville).

Collaborations with frequent Shelton collaborator Hardy ("Fire Up the Night") and '90s country pacesetters Brooks & Dunn ("Throw It On Back") double the list of team-ups on an album already featuring guest appearances by The Swon Brothers (the title track) and Gwen Stefani ("Happy Anywhere").

Read More: Dolly Parton Gets Tennessee Music Pathways Marker in Her Hometown

As for the other new additions, the recently-shared "Come Back as a Country Boy" finds the singer figuring he'd rather have another go as Blake Shelton than experience life as someone who isn't from Oklahoma and doesn't know the words to every Hank Williams Jr. song.

Musically, it adds a little oomph to the Southern (or Southwestern) Gothic vibe that made "God's Country" different from everything else coming out of Nashville.

"We Can Reach the Stars," a co-write with longtime Shelton running buddy Craig Wiseman, rounds out the four additional tracks.

Body Language Deluxe Edition Tracklist

1. "Come Back as a Country Boy" (Michael Hardy, Josh Thompson, Jordan Schmidt)

2. "Fire Up the Night" (feat. Hardy) (Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Brian Kelley, Bart Butler)

3. "Minimum Wage" (Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Corey Crowder)

4. "Body Language" (feat. The Swon Brothers) (Colton Swon, Zach Swon, Matt McGinn, Ryan Beaver)

5. "Happy Anywhere" (feat. Gwen Stefani) (Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins)

6. "Now I Don't" (Jessi Alexander, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Hardy)

7. "Monday Mornin' Missin' You" (Jessi Alexander, Deric Ruttan, Josh Thompson)

8. "Corn" (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem, Chris Tompkins, Rodney Clawon)

9. "Makin' It Up as You Go" (Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

10. "Whatcha Doin' Tomorrow" (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Casey Beathard)

11. "The Girl Can't Help It" (Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne, Mark Holman)

12. "The Flow" (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)

13. "Neon Time" (Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler, Ben West)

14. "Bible Verses" (Joe Fox, Andrew Peebles, Brett Sheroky)

15. "Throw It on Back" (feat. Brooks & Dunn) (Bobby Pinson, Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins)

16. "We Can Reach the Stars" (Blake Shelton, Craig Wiseman)

Related Videos