Dolly Parton Gets Tennessee Music Pathways Marker in Her Hometown

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain hometown honored her musical, cultural and philanthropic legacy last Thursday (Sept. 30) with the unveiling of a new Tennessee Music Pathways marker.

It's located in Sevierville on the Sevier County Courthouse lawn near the bronze statue of Parton that's been an East Tennessee tourist stop since 1987. The marker's text follows Parton from her local upbringing to her ascent, first in country music after relocating to Nashville and later in pop culture after setting her sights on Hollywood.

"I want to thank Commissioner Ezell and his team at the State of Tennessee," the singer-songwriter said in a statement. "I am proud to be from Sevier County and Sevierville and this Music Pathways sign honors me, my family and my history there."

DOLLY HONORED 👑 Queen of country music Dolly Parton was honored Thursday in downtown Sevierville with a "Tennessee Music Pathways" marker at the county courthouse. https://t.co/UxFqz0K1Q8 — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) September 30, 2021

Sevierville sits less than 30 miles from Knoxville. Sevier County is the home of another diamond in Tennessee tourism's crown, Dollywood.

"When you think of Tennessee and music, there are key figures and places that often to come mind, and Dolly is one of them," Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell said in a news release. "I couldn't think of a better way to honor her great musical legacy and all that she has done not only for music across the state but tourism as well. Dollywood is a key attraction for visitors to come and experience from across the world, and it is a great privilege to recognize the work and success of a true Tennessee icon."

The Pathway stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from the seven genres of music that call Tennessee home. Its country music-themed offerings chronicle the genre's "big bang" in Bristol as well as the historic sites and current concert venues in and around Nashville.

