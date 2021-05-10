New Country Music Drama Series 'Monarch' Headed to Television This Year

A new country music drama series is headed to television this year. Fox has ordered Monarch, formerly known as the "Untitled Country Music Dynasty," to series for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

The show, executive produced and created by Melissa London Hilfers, centers on a multigenerational country music family, the Romans, known as America's first family of country music.

"When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy," Variety reports.

The series will feature both original songs and covers.

Read More: Miranda Lambert + Her Mom Bev to be Featured in Dave Grohl's TV Series 'From Cradle to Stage'

Along with Hilfers and showfunner Michael Rauch, the show is also executive produced by country music manager Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment, whose clients include Kacey Musgraves, Faith Hill, Dan + Shay and the estates of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

Deadline reports that Fox opened a writers room for the drama last year.

"Music-driven programming is a big part of the DNA of Fox's success with shows like The Masked Singer, Empire, American Idol and Glee," Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told Deadline last year. "We have been looking for new ways to tell stories with music; what's the next chapter for us in terms of a juicy drama that incorporates music in the storytelling."

Monarch joins new series Our Kind of People as the two Fox series to bypass a pilot order and advance to a writers room.

So far, no actors have been announced for the project.

Monarch is the latest country music-related project headed to the small screen. News of the series follows a rumored Real Housewives-esque reality show project. Singer Jana Kramer and Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, were rumored to be attached to the show, but both have denied involvement.

The ABC and CMT series Nashville, starring Connie Britton, Charles Esten and Hayden Panettiere, ran from 2012 to 2018.