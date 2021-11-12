Gabby Barrett + Carly Pearce Named as 2021 'CMA Country Christmas' Hosts

Two of country music's brightest young stars will shine on Mon., Nov. 29 when "The Good Ones" singer Gabby Barrett co-hosts primetime TV special CMA Country Christmas with newly-crowned CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce.

The announcement came via a commercial that aired on Wednesday night (Nov. 10) during ABC's broadcast of the CMA Awards.

Pearce furthered her reputation for being gracious and thankful for every career opportunity with her online reaction to the news.

"And the day just keeps getting better!! SO thrilled to be hosting #CMACountryChristmas with guys the beautiful @gabbybarrett_," Pearce shared on Instagram.

Read More: 2021 CMA Awards: Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton Met at the Well-Traveled Intersection of Country and Soul

Now in its 12th year, CMA Country Christmas gathers country stars and artists from other genres for a merry series of holiday tunes and memorable collaborations. Previous hosts included Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins, Trisha Yearwood, Jennifer Nettles, and Reba McEntire.

Per Stubhub, past highlights include Nettles and Idina Menzel earning a standing ovation in 2016 for their performance of "Little Drummer Boy." That same year, Loretta Lynn sang her original song "Country Christmas" with Nettles and Yearwood. The song originally appeared on Lynn's 1966 Christmas album and resurfaced on her second-holiday album 50 years later.

Additional details, such as the lineup of performers, have yet to be announced.

CMA Country Christmas is part of the ABC Television Network's slate of holiday programming. Additional network specials range from A Very Boy Band Holiday and The Great Christmas Light Fight to airings of Santa Claus is Comin' to Town and Olaf's Frozen Adventure. In addition, the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade returns for the first time since 2019, and of course the slate of holiday programming culminates with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Related Videos