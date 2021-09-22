By now I'm sure we all know who Ariana Grande is, due to her several accolades including two Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, twenty-seven Guinness World Records and more. But, for some, they found out about the pop artists through the very privacy of their own home screen. She recently joined as a coach for Season 21 of The Voice, joining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend. It's safe to say that this pop star has been killing it in the singing competition, as well as throughout her career.

But before her success took off immensely overnight, I still remember one epic moment that made me instantly fall in love with her. Along with Meghan Trainor, Grande was one of the two pop music artists who 'crashed' the 48th annual CMA Awards in 2014 even though they were outnumbered by several country performers. But that didn't stop the ladies from going out and making a name for themselves. Trainor went out to perform "All About that Base" with Miranda Lambert, giving Nashville, Tennessee, a little more of a pop sound.

Read More: Everything To Know About Season 21 of 'The Voice'

The "Thank U Next" singer was seen running through the middle of Little Big Town's CMA Awards "Day Drinking" number and immediately busted out with "Bang Bang"! The song was originally recorded by Jessie J, Grande and Nicki Minaj. The sound was nominated for BestPopDuo/Group Performance at the 57th Grammy Awards.

It was beautiful, and believe it or not it was a perfect combination despite these different genres. Who said country music couldn't use a little pop? All you could hear were vocals after vocals and several high notes that make you want to become a singer yourself. At least it made me want to. But, for now, I'll just stick to the shower.

By the look of the videos, and the photos that went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, it looked like this partnership was a great idea! Especially with their light-up outfits, which made everything better. So yes, this is one of my favorite moments I've seen on live television. Seeing the superstar on The Voice is pretty great too. What team are you, Team Clarkson, Team Shelton, Team Grande or Team Legend?

Related Videos