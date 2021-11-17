'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson and Team Beautifully Cover John Legend's 'U Move, I Move'

Can Team Kelly be any more perfect? In case you haven't been keeping up with The Voice Season 21, on Tuesday night before the 11 top artists were revealed, Kelly Clarkson and the remaining 4 competitors of her team decided to treat the viewers with a beautiful performance.

The live show performance was extra special after team Kelly surprised coach John Legend with a rendition of his song, "U Move, I Move," which was released on his seventh studio album, Bigger Love.

Clarkson was filmed in the middle of the stage surrounded by pink clouds of smoke as she began to sing the first lyrics. Her team later went in and made their way through the stage to accompany the pop singer.

The remaining team members included Jershyika Maple, Hailey Mia, Girl Named Tom, and Jerry Rosado, All took turns singing the ballad with a Girl Named Tom showing off their high notes and harmonies. After the performance, Carson Daly then welcomed the remaining contestants to the stage who were fighting for their place in the competition.

Team Kelly proved to succeed one more time after none of the competitors were eliminated from the show and they all moved into the Top 11. Clarkson and her team weren't the only ones to deliver a shocking performance during the episode. Team Legend, including Jershika Maple, Joshua Vacanti, and Shadale, gave their own rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing."

Despite all of the performers that night being great, two contestants were eliminated from the competition. Team Legend's Shadale and Team Ariana' Ryleigh Plank went home after Shadale sang Faith Hill's "Breathe" and Plank sang Ariana Grande's, "Dangerous Woman." Clarkson's team member Gymani was also placed in the bottom three but earned an Instant Save with her cover of Anita Baker's "Sweet Love."



The Voice will return with a new episode next week on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 8 PM on NBC. Are you Team Kelly, Team Legend, Team Blake, or Team Ariana?

