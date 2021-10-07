'The Voice': Inside Blake Shelton and John Legend's 'Bromance'

The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend are each one half of powerful celebrity couples; Legend is married to Chrissy Teigen and Shelton to Gwen Stefani, but let's not forget the sweet relationship Shelton and Legend have as friends. It's a true Hollywood bromance!

The two have shown us what good friends they are -- even if they do bicker and tease each other throughout the entire season of NBC's The Voice, especially during Blind Auditions. But let's be honest, who wouldn't want to be friends with Shelton? He seems like a ball of fun!

Last year, for season 20, the duo even sang together during the finale, proving they are the ultimate friendship goals. The superstars performed the popular "Just the Two of Us,'' which included some fun behind the scene videos of them being pals throughout the season. This year for Season 21 the friends were joined once again by Kelly Clarkson and Carson Daly, as well as newcomer coach Ariana Grande.

Now Read: Carson Daly Was 'Honored' to Officiate Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Fun fact, did you know these two The Voice coaches actually won the crown for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive? Legend received the title back in 2019, while Shelton was crowned in 2017.

"I sat next to Blake long enough that his sexiness rubbed off on me," Legend told PEOPLE in February. "I learned all of his ways. I love advising these artists. It's something I've loved doing since I was young. I was a choir director when I was a kid, and I always enjoyed working with other singers. I get so much pleasure from seeing them be their best."

As far as Shelton, the country music star said he believed the show would actually be a flop when he started with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

"To be honest, I didn't think the show was gonna last," Shelton said. "In fact one of the first conversations I ever had with Adam was, 'Man, how stupid is this?'"

That quickly changed when executive producer Audrey Morrissey asked him if he knew that the show was actually a hit. He recalled, "I went, 'Well, everybody I know watches it, but they just can't believe I'm on TV.' This was before you could see all this instant information on your phone, and you just had to go off what people were saying."

Boy, was he right. It was an actual smash that drew over 14.4 million viewers in just the first season! Ten years later, the show has had 15 A-list coaches (including Grande), 20 winners and 110 million views across all platforms each year. Not only that, but it became the most-watched TV show of the past decade. I expect nothing less for this new season!

The Grammy winner has been in the singing competition since season 16 and has one win under his belt when pop singer Maelyn Jarmoon claimed victory thanks to Shelton having three of the four finalists, which split his own vote. So did Shelton help him win? I'll say yes.

But again, Shelton has had eight wins on The Voice since the start of the show, including contestants Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sundance Head, Chloe Kohanski, Todd Tilghman and Cam Anthony. So it's safe to say that the country singer is doing just fine in this "rivalry."

So, are you Team Legend or Team Blake?

Related Videos