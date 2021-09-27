Shania Twain Honors Dolly Parton With TikTok Video, Taylor Swift Responds In The Most Adorable Way

It's safe to say that country stars are quickly taking over TikTok after Walker Hayes went viral for his dance featuring his song "Fancy Like." Ever since it has been a whirlwind of emotions for fans after they've seen their favorite artists such as Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain and now Taylor Swift publicly posting on their TikTok page more frequently.

Taylor Swift recently uploaded a TikTok video of country-pop icon Shania Twain setting her as an inspiration for her cross-genre career. The TikTok showed a clip featuring the song "Mama Said" by Lukas Graham where she gave credit to the "Man I Feel Like a Woman" singer for paving the way for country artists to move into mainstream pop music. It's safe to say she learned from the best!

Twain, of course, couldn't stay quiet on this one and decided to respond to Swift's video thanking the one and only legendary Dolly Parton. The video includes images and footage of the two icons performing together throughout the years. Her caption wrote, "Thank you @taylorswift ❤️ I appreciate you! Paying this one forward to another trailblazer - @dollyparton 😘 #mamasaid #let's go girls."

As expected, the Grammy winner didn't only just respond herself, but Twain's video got a lot of comments on social media from fans thanking the artist for creating a platform for artists to perform different genres at once. One user wrote, "YES MA'AM SHANIA!!!!!!! FOREVER MY FAV TRAILBLAZER!!!!! 😍😍😍😍" while another one stated, "Give us a Shania x Dolly x Taylor pop mashup/collab 😍🔥😍," and "Please say you two collaborated and you're on 1989 (Taylor's Version) 😭🙏🏽."

@taylorswift #duet with @shaniatwain I have ceased to be a person anymore I have exploded into a cloud of confetti hearts ♬ Mama Said - Lukas Graham

So if there is or isn't a project that might involve these three powerful female artists, I think it's safe to say that these women have pretty much changed country music for the better. Twain's video has been viewed more than 3.2 million times, whereas Swift has been slowly climbing with more than 13 million views.

Not only that, but apparently the 75-year-old country queen is the latest to join TikTok and posted her first video on Sunday where she is seen in a bright yellow top with matching blue and yellow pattern pants giving fans an inspirational message. It only gets better from here folks.

Who's next on the TikTok challenge? Kelly Clarkson? You're a country-pop star too, you're up! Who said country girls can't go pop?

