Husband and wife country duo Kat & Alex (Kat Luna and Alex Garrido) stepped into the spotlight in 2020 as contestants on American Idol, when they performed "Shallow" during a joint audition and wowed judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Since then, the Latin country duo has captivated listeners with both their original tunes, such as "How Many Times," which was released in both English and Spanish, "You and the Radio," "Heartbreak Tour" and "Most Nights," and bilingual covers of country classics. (Check out their stunning cover of Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon.")

While there's no shortage of country songs -- new and old -- that have inspired the duo, they each credit songs by country hitmakers known for blazing their own trail with helping them find their voice.

Alex's Pick: "21 Summer," by Brothers Osborne

"I remember hearing '21 Summer' one day when I was driving my Ford pickup after going through a pretty nasty breakup," Alex tells Wide Open Country. "In a moment where it felt like my world fell apart, it was a song that helped me disconnect for just a moment and realize that everything was going to be just fine. Though it wasn't the first ever country song I had ever heard or even fallen in love with, it was one of the few songs that made a great impact on my outlook of life. I remember going home that night and feeling inspired to pick up my guitar and learn more songs by Brothers Osborne."

Kat's Pick: "My Church," by Maren Morris

"I remember cruisin' down the Smoky Mountains when 'My Church' came on the radio and around that point in my life I was debating whether or not to really take this music thing seriously," Kat says. "Once that song came on, I remember the feeling it gave me and how I knew in that moment that I was gonna do this forever and take on my dreams. From that day on, I truly fell even more in love with country music."

Kat & Alex will make their Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 8.

