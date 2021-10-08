Luke Bryan Goes Fishing With Tennessee Legend Bill Dance in New Music Video

Back in the spring, Luke Bryan added a song about legendary fisherman Bill Dance to the deluxe edition of his Born Here Live Here Die Here album. It's an ode to healthy obsessions with bass fishing, on the same expanded album as two other love letters to weekends spent on the water: "Floatin' This Creek" and new single "Up."

Bryan wrote about the influence of Bill Dance Outdoors with songwriters Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson and Rhett Akins. As the song tells it, Dance's television presence, as still seen on the Outdoor Channel, keeps young fans in bass boats and out of trouble.

Bryan shared the song's music video on Dance's 81st birthday (Oct. 7). The country star spends quality time with a regional icon in footage that puts over how fishing brings generations of outdoorsy types together.

"Bill Dance" Lyrics

This ain't no lie

Saved all my birthday money up

Put it down on a rod and reel

I got my green and tan Plano loaded up

Permission to fish behind that old sawmill

Mama said watch for snakes

Daddy said shut the gate

Brother said they're biting on the Zoom black and red flake

Laying in the bed that night

I swear I could barely sleep

'Cause all I ever wanted to be was Bill Dance

Fishing for a living

Saturday morning on television

A Georgia boy learning how to hook big bass

From a large mouth legend in a Tennessee hat

Taught me how to tie 'em on

Taught me how to take 'em off

Taught me how to catch 'em when they said they couldn't be caught

Nobody ever had to worry about me

'Cause all I ever wanted to be was Bill Dance

While other boys were playing ball and knocking heads

I was floating on the Muckalee

While rebel kids were smoking, stealing cigarettes

I was fishing in them cypress trees

Paddle and a Jon boat, 9 pound, no joke

Got him in the net 'cause I didn't get my line broke

Using every trick in the book Daddy ever taught me

'Cause all I ever wanted to be was Bill Dance

Fishing for a living

Saturday morning on television

A Georgia boy learning how to hook big bass

From a large mouth legend in a Tennessee hat

Taught me how to tie 'em on

Taught me how to take 'em off

Taught me how to catch 'em when they said they couldn't be caught

Nobody ever had to worry about me

'Cause all I ever wanted to be was Bill Dance

There's a lot of heroes out there these days

But if you ask me mine, there's only one name I'll say

Bill Dance, fishing for a living

Saturday morning on television

A Georgia boy learning how to hook big bass

From the best damn fisherman the world's ever had

Taught me how to tie 'em on

Taught me how to take 'em off

Taught me how to catch 'em when they said they couldn't be caught

Nobody ever had to worry about me

'Cause all I ever wanted to be was Bill Dance

Bill Dance

Yeah, the sun is just starting to shine up over the treetops

It's gonna be a beautiful day, it's plain to see

