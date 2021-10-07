"Up," a bonus track from the deluxe edition of Luke Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here album, has been selected as the American Idol judge's newest single.

The Bobby Pinson, Jeremy Bussey and Taylor Phillips co-write lists off different ways the word "up" applies to everyday life, from getting out of bed in the morning to watching a local high school football team light up the scoreboard. There's even a fishing analogy, which is fitting for a song sandwiched on the tracklist in between "Bill Dance" and "Floatin' This Creek."

"It talks about what I love and what's dear to me," the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year explains (as quoted by The Boot). "Add to that the fact that the songwriters used just a simple word as 'up' to create so many images is pretty special."

It follows another bonus track turned single, "Waves," which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and reached No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The four previous singles from the original album--"Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight," "One Margarita" and "Down to One"--also reached the pinnacle of country radio.

Bryan's been busy amid all of this chart success, from his Farm Tour and Proud to Be Right Here tour to prank wars with his family and promotion for IMDB TV series Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

"Up" Lyrics

Up

Early in the morning wakin' that sun

Up

Fillin' that coffee crankin' that tractor

Up

Prayin' it rains down on the devil's dust

Them rows come poppin'

Up

In the sky, there's a guy

Lookin' down on us

Lookin' up

Our whole life, raised up right

In a town nobody knows

What a way to grow

Up

Rollin' 'round town in a hand me down old pick

Up

Pullin' in the driveway pickin' that pretty thang

Up

Just layin' low where heaven and a dirt road touch

Holdin' a cold one

Up

In the sky, there's a guy

Lookin' down on us

Lookin' up

Our whole life, raised up right

In a town nobody knows

What a way to grow

Up...

Up

On a Sunday pond bank tearin' that crank bait

Up

Livin' for a Friday, runnin' that scoreboard

Up

Keepin' that faith, waitin' on the day He calls us

Up

In the sky, there's a guy

Lookin' down on us

Lookin' up

Our whole life, raised up right

In a town nobody knows

What a way to grow

Up

